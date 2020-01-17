252 ESPN and The Carolina Skyhawks Announce New Broadcast Partnership

252 ESPN Carolina Skyhawks

252 ESPN to Broadcast Carolina Skyhawk Games

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 252 ESPN, the unrivaled local leader in sports radio, today announced a new broadcast partnership with the Carolina Skyhawks of the Simulation Football League. As part of the agreement, 107.5FM- 252 ESPN (WWNB/WECU) in New Bern and Greenville will broadcast all the Carolina Skyhawk games. The partnership is effective at the start of the season on January 18.“Expanding our sports contents is an important part of our strategy to remain as the leaders in sports radio,” said Sam Avolis, Market Manager, of 252 ESPN. “We remain strong advocates of our local community and of delivering quality content to our city and beyond. This agreement with the Carolina Skyhawks is another step in that direction and we look forward to an exciting season with an excellent sports program.”“We are pleased to join the 252 ESPN Radio team as a new avenue to provide more game coverage while beginning our efforts to provide a more localized approach to our current markets,” said Cameron Irvine, Commissioner of the Simulation Football League. “Carolina’s efforts to gain new fans, growing its base throughout the Greenville and New Bern are, and beyond. This will be the blueprint for other teams to get involved with local fans and sponsors.”James Cline, principal owner and Head Coach of the Carolina Skyhawks, commented that “This agreement shows our commitment to the community while offering us more exposure working with the leader in the New Bern and Greenville sports market. We are excited to grow with New Bern and Greenville.”Listeners can tune in to Carolina Skyhawks on-air at 107.5FM (WWNB/WECU), as well as on 252espn.com or on the 252 Radio App. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Facebook.com/252ESPN or Twitter @252ESPN.CONTACT:Sam Avolis – Market Manager252-571-4658sam@252espn.comABOUT the SFL: The Simulation Football League is the first controlerless esport association, where gamers become the ultimate strategists against artificial intelligence while viewers participate on the field as players, building up careers and legacies. Featured by Forbes, Bleacher Report, GameInformer, and on the Eleven Sports/For The Fans television network, reaching 85 million homes. The SFL is the only sports or esports experience that directly engages the fan and turns them into active participants. The league is entering its 14th season. For more information and to join the league as a player through our Discord community, visit www.simulationfl.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.