Hoyer Statement on the President Signing a Major Disaster Declaration for Puerto Rico

“I’m glad that the President is finally signing a major disaster declaration requested by Governor Vazquez, but it should not have taken this long. Puerto Rico was rocked by damaging earthquakes more than a week ago. I joined Rep. Serrano in calling for this disaster designation on January 10. This unnecessary delay comes as the Trump Administration continues to drag its feet on helping Puerto Rico recover, and it has put in place severe restrictions on how funding that has been released may be spent. I urge that the President do everything in his power to ensure that the full weight of the federal government is put to the task of helping Puerto Rico emerge from these recent natural disasters stronger than before.”