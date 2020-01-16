Hingham Savings Reports 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced earnings for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $38,927,000 or $18.24 per share basic and $17.83 per share diluted, as compared to $30,399,000 or $14.25 per share basic and $13.90 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 16.82%, and the return on average assets was 1.55%, as compared to 14.97% and 1.32% for the same period in 2018. Net income per share (diluted) for 2019 increased 28% over the same period in 2018.

Excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $32,996,000 or $15.46 per share basic and $15.12 per share diluted, as compared to $32,776,000 or $15.37 per share basic and $14.99 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s core return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 14.26%, and the core return on average assets was 1.32%, as compared to 16.14% and 1.42% for the same period in 2018. Core net income per share (diluted) for 2019 increased by 1% over the same period in 2018.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $11,364,000 or $5.32 per share basic and $5.20 per share diluted, as compared to $4,664,000 or $2.18 per share basic and $2.13 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 18.64%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.81%, as compared to 8.78% and 0.80% for the same period last year. Net income per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 144% compared to the same period in 2018.

Excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $8,814,000 or $4.13 per share basic and $4.04 per share diluted, as compared to $8,046,000 or $3.77 per share basic and $3.68 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 14.46% and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.40%, as compared to 15.14% and 1.38% for the same period last year. Core net income per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 10% over the same period in 2018.

Balance sheet growth in 2019 was strong, as deposits increased to $1.821 billion at December 31, 2019, representing 16% growth from 2018. This reflected strong growth in retail and business deposits of $173.3 million, as well $74.4 million growth in wholesale deposits. Net loans increased to $2.227 billion, representing 11% growth from 2018. Total assets increased to $2.590 billion, representing 8% growth from 2018. During 2019, the Bank used a portion of its cash balances to reduce outstanding Federal Home Loan Bank advances, in order to minimize the carrying cost of its on-balance sheet liquidity. Book value per share was $115.75 as of December 31, 2019, representing 16% growth from December 31, 2018. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank declared $2.18 in dividends per share in 2019, including a special dividend of $0.60 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Bank announced increases in its regular quarterly dividend in March, June, September and November of 2019. The trailing five year compound annual growth rate in book value per share, an important measure of long-term value creation, was 15.2%.

Key credit and operational metrics remained strong in 2019. At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets totaled 0.22% of total assets, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.25% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2018. A single non-performing residential loan on Nantucket comprised the substantial majority of non-performing assets at year-end and the Bank is actively exercising its full range of remedies, including foreclosure proceedings against the collateral as well as direct litigation against each of the borrowers individually. The Bank recorded $1,000 in net recoveries in both 2019 and 2018. At December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Bank did not own any foreclosed property. The efficiency ratio increased slightly to 30.26% in 2019, as compared to 29.89% in 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets improved to 0.82% in 2019, as compared to 0.87% in 2018. These metrics reflect the Bank’s disciplined focus on credit quality and expense management.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen, Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets were adequate in 2019, although competitive pressures remain acute. Performance in any one period, especially a period in which tailwinds are blowing strongly in our favor, should be viewed cautiously. As always, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting, and disciplined cost control - the keys to compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the credit cycle.”

The Bank’s annual and quarterly financial results are summarized in this earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s annual report on Form 10-K, which is generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the FDIC on or about March 4, 2020.

Hingham Institution for Savings is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank located in Hingham, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 1834, it is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank’s Main Office is located in Hingham and the Bank maintains offices on the South Shore, in Boston (South End and Beacon Hill), and on the island of Nantucket. The Bank also maintains a commercial banking office in Washington, D.C.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Selected Financial Ratios

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 0.80 % 1.81 % 1.32 % 1.55 % Return on average equity (1) 8.78 18.64 14.97 16.82 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.38 1.40 1.42 1.32 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 15.14 14.46 16.14 14.26 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.48 2.45 2.66 2.38 Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.79 2.79 2.90 2.72 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.84 0.81 0.87 0.82 Efficiency ratio (4) 30.07 29.00 29.89 30.26 Average equity to average assets 9.09 9.70 8.80 9.24 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-

bearing liabilities



121.08



122.02



119.23



120.74





December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.68 % 0.69 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 2,852.89 274.57 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.02 0.25 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.02 0.22 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.02 0.22 Share Related Book value per share $ 99.67 $ 115.75 Market value per share $ 197.74 $ 210.20 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,132,750 2,135,750

Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019.

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income (loss), excluding gain (loss) on equity securities, net.

Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,004 $ 9,057 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 287,971 243,090 Cash and cash equivalents 295,975 252,147 CRA investment 7,680 7,910 Debt securities available for sale 14 11 Other marketable equity securities 30,766 39,265 Securities, at fair value 38,460 47,186 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 28,696 24,890 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,808 at December 31,

2018 and $15,376 at December 31, 2019



2,009,288



2,227,062 Foreclosed assets — — Bank-owned life insurance 12,476 12,727 Premises and equipment, net 14,553 14,548 Accrued interest receivable 4,581 4,926 Deferred income tax asset, net 2,258 1,213 Other assets 2,300 5,647 Total assets $ 2,408,587 $ 2,590,346

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,359,581 $ 1,583,280 Non-interest-bearing deposits 213,573 237,554 Total deposits 1,573,154 1,820,834 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 606,600 505,200 Mortgage payable 751 687 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 7,402 7,815 Accrued interest payable 2,187 960 Other liabilities 5,917 7,627 Total liabilities 2,196,011 2,343,123 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value,

2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued



—



— Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,132,750 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2,135,750 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019



2,133



2,136 Additional paid-in capital 11,863 12,234 Undivided profits 198,580 232,853 Accumulated other comprehensive income — — Total stockholders’ equity 212,576 247,223 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,408,587 $ 2,590,346

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 22,716 $ 25,330 $ 87,022 $ 99,379 Debt securities 1 1 1 1 Equity securities 498 493 1,985 1,996 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 1,347 860 5,161 5,576 Total interest and dividend income 24,562 26,684 94,169 106,952 Interest expense: Deposits 5,777 6,014 18,979 26,819 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,705 3,422 9,358 13,188 Mortgage payable 11 10 47 43 Total interest expense 8,493 9,446 28,384 40,050 Net interest income 16,069 17,238 65,785 66,902 Provision for loan losses 220 285 1,270 1,567 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 15,849 16,953 64,515 65,335 Other income (loss): Customer service fees on deposits 222 205 860 803 Increase in bank-owned life insurance 62 66 255 251 Gain (loss) on equity securities, net (4,313 ) 3,271 (3,023 ) 7,608 Miscellaneous 44 41 173 166 Total other income (loss) (3,985 ) 3,583 (1,735 ) 8,828 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,124 3,212 12,658 12,826 Occupancy and equipment 461 459 1,774 1,813 Data processing 360 432 1,402 1,586 Deposit insurance 220 4 977 534 Foreclosure 9 16 (32 ) 117 Marketing 137 198 625 695 Other general and administrative 619 768 2,647 3,044 Total operating expenses 4,930 5,089 20,051 20,615 Income before income taxes 6,934 15,447 42,729 53,548 Income tax provision 2,270 4,083 12,330 14,621 Net income $ 4,664 $ 11,364 $ 30,399 $ 38,927 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.87 $ 1.01 $ 1.92 $ 2.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,133 2,134 2,133 2,134 Diluted 2,186 2,183 2,187 2,183 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.18 $ 5.32 $ 14.25 $ 18.24 Diluted $ 2.13 $ 5.20 $ 13.90 $ 17.83

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/ RATE (8) AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/ RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,009,174 $ 22,716 4.52 % $ 2,198,689 $ 25,330 4.61 % Securities (3) (4) 53,603 499 3.72 62,938 494 3.14 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 237,371 1,347 2.27 208,197 860 1.65 Total interest-earning assets 2,300,148 24,562 4.27 2,469,824 26,684 4.32 Other assets 37,433 42,766 Total assets $ 2,337,581 $ 2,512,590 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,469,637 5,777 1.57 $ 1,425,114 6,014 1.69 Borrowed funds 430,121 2,716 2.53 599,025 3,432 2.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,899,758 8,493 1.79 2,024,139 9,446 1.87 Non-interest-bearing deposits 218,621 237,039 Other liabilities 6,606 7,594 Total liabilities 2,124,985 2,268,772 Stockholders’ equity 212,596 243,818 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,337,581 $ 2,512,590 Net interest income $ 16,069 $ 17,238 Weighted average spread 2.48 % 2.45 % Net interest margin (6) 2.79 % 2.79 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities (7)



121.08



%



122.02



%





(1 ) Before allowance for loan losses. (2 ) Includes non-accrual loans. (3 ) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5 ) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6 ) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7 ) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8 ) Annualized.







HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/ RATE AVERAGE BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/ RATE (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 1,941,159 $ 87,022 4.48 % $ 2,150,445 $ 99,379 4.62 % Securities (3) (4) 53,055 1,986 3.74 58,585 1,997 3.41 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 276,000 5,161 1.87 255,082 5,576 2.19 Total interest-earning assets 2,270,214 94,169 4.15 2,464,112 106,952 4.34 Other assets 38,357 41,806 Total assets $ 2,308,571 $ 2,505,918 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,440,383 18,979 1.32 $ 1,517,625 26,819 1.77 Borrowed funds 463,726 9,405 2.03 523,235 13,231 2.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,904,109 28,384 1.49 2,040,860 40,050 1.96 Non-interest-bearing deposits 196,048 225,999 Other liabilities 5,369 7,619 Total liabilities 2,105,526 2,274,478 Stockholders’ equity 203,045 231,440 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,308,571 $ 2,505,918 Net interest income $ 65,785 $ 66,902 Weighted average spread 2.66 % 2.38 % Net interest margin (6) 2.90 % 2.72 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities (7)



119.23



%



120.74



%





(1 ) Before allowance for loan losses. (2 ) Includes non-accrual loans. (3 ) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4 ) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5 ) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6 ) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7 ) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.





CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.