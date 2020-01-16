Beyond Good Sweetens its Offering with Three New Chocolate Bars

New Name. New Decade. New Origin. New Inclusions.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Good, exceptional single origin dark chocolate bars and vanilla from Madagascar, is launching three new chocolate bars at Winter Fancy Foods: Crispy Rice, Orange Zest and Salted Caramel. Featuring 73% certified organic and direct traded cocoa, the delicious new inclusions are a bold addition to Beyond Good’s current lineup of heirloom chocolate bars.

Experience Beyond Good at booth #L2 FC22, nestled within the FCIA Fine Chocolate Pavilion at the Moscone Center in San Francisco during SFA’s Winter Fancy Food Show from January 19-21.

Based on trends in the chocolate category and in-market testing, the new Uganda line represents the growth of consumer interests for complimentary and dynamic non-nut inclusions.

Crispy Rice is a blend of crispy rice and chocolate to stirs childhood memories. Orange Zest incorporates candied orange peels, which incite a burst of citrus flavor and chewy texture. The Salted Caramel bar is a rich combination of salt and crunchy caramel to strike the perfect balance of sweet and salty.

The Brooklyn-based company is excited to introduce a new origin. "As consumer tastes for dark chocolate evolve, we're excited to expand our chocolate set with the deep flavor profile of Uganda cocoa and these popular inclusions," said Tim McCollum, founder and CEO of Beyond Good. “After pioneering a fully transparent and equitable farm to factory supply chain in Madagascar, we recognize and anticipate the need to scale cocoa operations in East Africa,” declares Mr. McCollum.

The company proudly introduces a grab and go version of their award-winning Sea Salt & Nibs bar, which is 35g and contains 210 calories. As consumers seek small indulgences, this convenient snack-sized bar is a perfect companion to impulse items at cafes, universities and sprinkled across register counters. All of Beyond Good's chocolate bars are made with organic cocoa, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO ingredients, kosher and vegan. The 75g chocolate bars retail for a SRP of $3.99 while the new 35g bar retails for $1.99.

Hitting shelves in Q2 of 2020, these four new SKUs will have 10 Beyond Good chocolate products available at natural stores, specialty markets, retailers nationwide and online at beyondgood.com.

Formally known as Madécasse, the new brand name invites consumers to experience a chocolate bar that doesn't just taste good, it’s breaking the status quo. Beyond Good articulates the company’s practices to solve the issues affecting the global chocolate industry while stressing the economic and environmental impact made in Africa.

About Beyond Good

Founded in 2008, Beyond Good is on a mission to change the way the world experiences chocolate from the cocoa farmer to the consumer. By sourcing the finest heirloom cocoa directly from Malagasy farmers and a production factory in Madagascar, Beyond Good is changing the status quo in the chocolate industry and is the only U.S. company producing premium bean-to-bar chocolate in Africa. It's not just good, it's Beyond Good. For more information, visit beyondgood.com.

Attachments

Ashton Pina Beyond Good 3473911946 ashton@madecasse.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.