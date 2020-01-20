The Metropolitan Museum of Art Rejoices in the Timeless Magic and Everlasting Elegance of Erté the father of Art Deco

Erté, The Nile, 1982, hand-signed serigraph Erté, Flapper, serigraph

Classic Images, including many from the collection of Martin Lawrence Galleries, inspire jeweled collectibles as the Met celebrates its 150th Anniversary

I START A PICTURE AND I FINISH IT. I DON’T THINK ABOUT ART WHILE I WORK. I TRY TO THINK ABOUT LIFE.” — Erté

NEW YORK CITY, NY, 10162, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The worlds of jewelry and fine art often overlap and complement each other. And that is exactly the case with Erté (birth name Romaine di Tirtoff), the father of Art Deco, whose long and celebrated career included accoladed turns as both a set and fashion designer.Today, The Metropolitan Museum of Art , perhaps the most prestigious fine art museum in the world, announced that it will be offering a collection of Erté inspired jewelry for sale in its gift shop.The Met first embraced Erté back in 1967, when it acquired an extraordinary total of 170 works, which it has proudly held ever since as an important part of its permanent collection. This newest group of Erté inspired collectibles will be available at The Met Store and online starting January 21, 2020, comprised of jewelry, scarves, home goods, stationery, handbags, and accessories.This is not the first time the Met has recognized Erté. The Museum hosted an exhibition of his works in 1968 upon acquisition, and again a couple of years ago. In addition, Erté was honored at the Hermitage, in the artist’s hometown of St Petersburg, Russia, with a grand exhibition two years ago. Martin Lawrence lent and donated extensively to that glorious event.Among the pieces included in the Met’s jewelry collection are a statement necklace and drop earrings inspired by an Erté original openwork fan design for Zizi Jeanmaire, a French ballet dancer who was also the artist’s great friend. Also, of note, in the jewelry suite is an 18k gold-plated pin inspired by the artist's costume design created for the opening curtain of the 1927 New York show Manhattan Mary.The iconic flapper's dress is a cobweb of black beads and revealing red silk, accented with a spider motif. The limited-edition serigraph (650) is available from Martin Lawrence Galleries is stamped with the Erté estate's approved signature and framed in archival materials.Other key highlights, in the collection, are a fully beaded clutch and 100% silk scarf, both inspired by the artist's Egyptian Art Deco work, "The Nile.", inspired by a hand-signed serigraph from the collection of Martin Lawrence Galleries.Chalk & Vermilion Fine Arts, MLG’s parent company, began publishing Erté’s limited edition graphics in 1982. The printing methods utilized a bar set and remain an industry standard for superior serigraph printmaking. The combination of industrial foil stamping, to produce metallic effects, and artist-embossed heavy metal plates achieved an artistic level that has never been matched or surpassed.In addition to the Met's collections, Erté’s works can be found in the collections of several well-known museums, including the Louvre, Museum of Art, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).About Martin Lawrence Galleries:Martin Lawrence Galleries has proudly presented over 1600 exhibitions and private auctions in the past decades and enjoys the distinction of having loaned 250 artworks by 16 different artists to 32 world-renowned museums and public institutions all over the globe. Most recently this includes Erté's L'Arc En Ciel to the Hermitage Museum for their celebratory retrospective-Erté: Master of Art Deco; Magritte's Les Grands Rendezvous to Centre Pompidou's René Magritte La Trahison Des Images: Muniz's Guernica to the High Museum of Art's major Muniz retrospective; Warhol's Little Electric Chairs, 1964 to Musee d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris's Warhol Unlimited exhibition and David Hockney's Outpost Drive to the Tate Britain/Centre Pompidou/Metropolitan Museum of Art's most extensive retrospective of Hockney's work to date.



