What is 24-Hour Home Care?

SHELTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People who require health care but want to remain at home need a wide range of services. Sometimes people only need assistance a few times a week or each morning. However, other people need 24 hour home care. Who needs this type of care, and what does it involve? Seniors and many adults need 24 hour home care. This is what you can expect:

Assistance throughout the Day and Night

Your loved one may need around the clock coverage. For instance, your senior may have difficulty walking or using the bathroom or may wander at night. Don't worry; the caregiver is there when you need them most. In those cases, the 24 hour home health aide is in the home, providing help and support for your loved one. Some people may require constant monitoring due to the use of medical equipment both night and day. Comfort Keepers of Shelton has trained caregivers and professional staff to help with these types of needs.

Personal Care

Comfort Keepers features caregivers who can deliver personal assistance services at any time of day or night. Bathing, eating, mobility--these are essential functions that people need assistance.

Supervision

Those who are suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia may be prone to try to walk or wander at night. These individuals need 24 hour supervision to ensure their safety. Caregivers will provide any assistance that your senior loved one needs to move around safely. Some people confuse 24 hour home care and live-in care.

The difference is mainly that your caregiver will work a shift and then be replaced with another caregiver. Live-in care is as the name applies. The in home care aid sleeps in the home, and different caregivers cover for them when that caregiver is off or not present. With either service, your caregiver is fresh and ready to help your loved one.

Live in care is not always an option. Having a home health aide around the clock is a great option when fewer nighttime personal care needs arise. We provide an assessment of the needs of your loved one and with the family’s input, a care plan is developed. Sometimes people choose one tier of care but find they need more or less down the road. We're flexible to accommodate our clients' specific care needs.

24 Hour Home Care – Comfort Keepers Can Help

If you or a loved one needs 24 hour home health care, discuss your needs with Comfort Keepers. Our caregivers are highly trained and committed to delivering the highest quality care for our clients. We take pride in our work and in the relationships that build with the seniors under our care.

Contact us for a free in home care assessment at 203-924-4949 or check out our website to learn more about our services.



