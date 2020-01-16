Nonprofits Raise Awareness of Environmental Protection Amongst Children and Families

On Jan. 11, two nonprofit organizations came together to raise awareness on protecting the environment of the Tampa Bay area.

On Jan. 11, two nonprofit organizations came together to raise awareness on protecting the environment of the Tampa Bay area.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Jan. 11, The Way to Happiness Association (TWTH) of Tampa Bay and the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) partnered to host a gardening workshop and plant give-away for nearly 50 children and families from the Tampa Bay area. The inspiration for the event came from a section of the common sense guide The Way to Happiness, titled “Help Take Care of the Planet.”In this section, The Way to Happiness author L. Ron Hubbard states, “There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should. Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”The event in downtown Clearwater started at the TWTH center, where younger children participated in arts and crafts while adults engaged in a seminar with a local groundsman, providing basic information on designing gardens and answering questions.Once finished, attendees walked down the street to the CCV center for the plant give-away. Michael Soltero, CCV Center Manager, said to attendees, “If each one of us did our part to take care of the planet, even if only on our front doorstep, it would be setting a good example for others to follow. Take home the plants you’re getting today and between all of us we can help make our community that much better.”For more events by TWTH Association of Tampa Bay or to get involved, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TWTHTampaBay/ The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.