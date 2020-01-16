Affordable art is offered in Shannon's online sale now through January 23rd

ENRICO PRAMPOLINI, Italian (1894-1956), Surrealist Composition, oil on panel, signed, 45 3/4 x 35 inches, Estimate: $8,000-12,000 JENNESS CORTEZ, American (b. 1944), "Saratoga II,” signed and dated, 14 x 12 inches, Estimate: $6,000-8,000 JAMES ROSENQUIST, American (1933-2017), "Derriere l'Etoile,” color lithograph on Arches paper, signed and dated, 36 x 74 inches (sheet, sight), Estimate:$1,000-1,500 AUGUSTUS VINCENT TACK, American (1870-1949), "Head of a Young Girl" (Portrait of a Young Girl in Kimono), oil on board, 23 3/4 x 23 inches, Estimate: $1,500-2,500

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon’s is kicking off the year with an exciting Online Fine Art Auction featuring over 200 paintings by an international roster of listed artists. Bidding is available by absentee and through Invaluable.com. Works in the auction are priced to sell, with many items available for under $2,500 with attractive estimates and reserves.The star of the sale is a recently rediscovered Italian modernist work by Surrealist artist, Enrico Prampolini . The painting was featured in the 1934 Vennice Biennale and is pictured in a photograph from that exhibition. It recently resurfaced in an institutional collection highlighted in the sale.The leading American painting in the sale is a Jenness Cortez horse racing scene of Saratoga. In the composition the speed, movement and excitement of the race are captured as four horses race towards the finish.Contemporary prints by Joan Miro, Frank Stella, Romare Bearden, Aaron Douglas, James Rosenquist and David Hockney will be offered. These prints are an excellent way to start a contemporary art collection.Paintings by listed artists include a view of Carmel Valley by George William Sotter, a charming portrait of a young girl by Thomas Waterman Wood, a River Scene by George Ames Aldrich, a Portrait by Augustus Vincent Tack , a view of Lanikai Beach by Gabor Peterdi and a view of a house on Monhegan by Andrew Winter, among several others.Several Connecticut artists are featured in the sale, Roger Dennis, Lief Nielsson, Bruce Crane and William Merritt Post. Other landscapes in the sale by Ben Foster, Chauncey Foster Ryder, Hayley Lever and Eliot Candee Clark will be available.An online catalog for this auction is available on www.shannons.com . Previews will be held daily, starting Wednesday, January 13th, and continuing through Wednesday, January 22nd (closed weekends and January 23rd). Preview hours are 11AM-5PM (EST). The auction will start promptly at 2PM EST. Internet and absentee bidding will be accepted, telephone and live bidding is not available for the online auction.If you would like to join the Shannon’s mailing list, please email the gallery at info@shannons.com or visit www.shannons.com Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. The next auction will be a cataloged Fine Art Auction in April 2020 followed by anther Online Fine Art Auction in June 2020. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (203) 877-1711; or, e-mail at info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, January 23rd auction, please visit www.shannons.com # # # #



