EDRM Announces iCONECT as Newest Partner

EDRM Logo

EDRM has always had a similar focus, and this partnership is a perfect synergy of like-minded organizations.” — Ian Campbell, CEO, iCONECT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that iCONECT Development, LLC is its newest Preserver-level partner. iCONECT is an industry leader in developing innovative legal review software and services that empower legal teams to complete complex review projects more cost-effectively.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to iCONECT and other partners is the ability to connect, network and collaborate via EDRM projects and events. Partners work with the EDRM global community comprised of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“iCONECT has long been an innovator in scalable, defensible platforms,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Their commitment to privacy by design and innovations in video and audio coupled with allowing the public to access e-discovery for the JFK archives cements their status as an industry leader.”

This partnership allows iCONECT access to the global EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers.

“We’re always looking over the horizon to see what’s next, creating simple solutions to complex problems,” says Ian Campbell, CEO of iCONECT. “EDRM has always had a similar focus, and this partnership is a perfect synergy of like-minded organizations.”

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical global resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About iCONECT Development, LLC

iCONECT Development, LLC is an industry leader in developing innovative legal review software and services that empower legal teams to complete complex review projects more cost-effectively. As early innovators of eDiscovery review software since 1999, and with the release of the revolutionary web-based, iCONECT-XERA® eDiscovery Review Platform, iCONECT continues to raise the bar for advancements in developing intelligent, easy-to-use tools that help hosting providers, law firms, corporations and government agencies worldwide optimize workflows and manage big data more efficiently. iCONECT was most recently recognized as one of the 30 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in 2019 by the Silicon Review.

Website URL: https://www.iconect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.