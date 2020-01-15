Chevron Joins Hydrogen Council

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced it has joined the Hydrogen Council, a global advisory body providing a long-term vision for the role of hydrogen in the energy transition.

Chevron’s knowledge and experience with hydrogen complements the collaborative strength of the Council. Hydrogen is used at Chevron refineries to refine crude and in other chemical processes. From 2005 to 2010, Chevron operated five hydrogen filling stations at fleet operator sites using multiple technologies for on-site generation, storage and dispensing as part of a U.S. Department of Energy hydrogen demonstration project that included AC Transit in Northern California. Since that time, new regulations, automaker commitments, and technology advancements have enhanced the potential of hydrogen.

“Chevron has solved some of the world’s most complex energy challenges of the past. And, we continue to explore ever-cleaner energy solutions for the future,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron's chairman and CEO. “Our support for the Hydrogen Council reflects our view that hydrogen can play a role in a lower carbon future as a transportation fuel, an industrial feedstock and an energy storage medium.”

Hydrogen Council membership supports Chevron’s approach to the energy transition and is an example of the company’s ongoing commitment to innovate and to pursue ever-cleaner energy sources. In addition to joining the Hydrogen Council, Chevron plans to conduct hydrogen fueling station “test-and-learn” pilots at locations in California. The company also recently contributed to a report developed by the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association entitled Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy. The report stresses the versatility of hydrogen in a lower-carbon future.

To learn more about the Hydrogen Council: https://hydrogencouncil.com/en/. To read the Road Map to US Hydrogen Economy: www.ushydrogenstudy.org. For more about Chevron’s approach to climate change and the energy transition: www.chevron.com/climate.

