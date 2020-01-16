Current Press releases

The new 718 GTS 4.0 models: driving pleasure for all the senses Sporty twins packed with four litres of displacement

Stuttgart . Porsche is adding two distinctly sporty and high specification models to its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The new two-seaters are powered by a 294 kW (400 PS) four-litre six-cylinder boxer engine, similar to that used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4. When combined with the manual six-speed transmission and sports exhaust system, this results in exceptional power delivery and a particularly rewarding driving experience. It achieves the sprint to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 293 km/h. Thanks to standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension, as well as a 20 millimetre lower ride height and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited slip rear differential, the new generation of GTS achieves a remarkable balancing act between dynamic handling and everyday comfort. The standard Sport Chrono package with upgraded Porsche Track Precision App also emphasises the athletic character of the mid-engine sports cars. Black contrasting design elements and a dark Alcantara® interior create highlights typical of GTS models.

The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 will be available in Germany, including country-specific equipment and 19 per cent VAT, at a price of €81,926 while the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 will be priced at €83,949. Both models will be available at German dealerships from the end of March 2020.

As with the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, the powerful four-litre engine is characterised by exceptional efficiency. Adaptive cylinder control that alternately switches off one of the two cylinder banks at low loads, direct fuel injection with piezo injectors and a variable intake system also contribute to the car’s efficiency. The GTS engine also impresses with its superior power reserves and immediate response characteristics. It effortlessly revs to 7,800 rpm and, thanks to the standard sports exhaust system with dynamic damper control, also enjoys the acoustic advantages of the rich six-cylinder boxer engine sound. The 718 GTS 4.0 models adopt the twin tailpipe sports exhaust system with integrated gasoline particulate filter from the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4. With its saddle-type design, this creates space for the contrasting black rear lower section that was specially developed for the GTS models.

With exceptionally precise handling, agile steering and responsive cornering, the chassis also promises an exciting driving experience. It combines dynamic handling with suspension comfort that is suitable for everyday use. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is part of its standard equipment. This goes hand in hand with a chassis that has been lowered by 20 millimetres in standard form. Optionally, the PASM sports suspension lowers the body by just 10 millimetres. Other standard equipment includes performance-orientated components such as Porsche Stability Management (PSM) with separately selectable PSM Sport mode, the Sport Chrono package including the upgraded Porsche Track Precision App, Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts (PADM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited slip rear differential.

The mid-engine sports cars are fitted with 20-inch light-alloy wheels in Satin-Gloss Black. High-performance tyres (235/35 ZR 20 at the front and 265/35 ZR 20 at the rear) surround the enhanced brake system, which features cross-drilled discs and red callipers. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is available as an option.

Dark, contrasting details reflect the particularly sporty status of the GTS cars, which applies to the spoiler lip, the all-black air intake of the Sport Design front apron, the front fog light lenses, the rear light lenses and the redesigned lower rear bumper. In the interior, dark Alcantara® creates a sporty, elegant ambience. This is used for the centre panels of the standard Sport Seats Plus, as well as the steering wheel rim, centre console, gear lever and armrests on both doors. In the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, it also covers the A-pillars and the roof lining. The optional GTS interior package adds another colour: the choice here is between Carmine Red or Crayon. This accentuates the rev counter, seat belts, all decorative seams including the embroidered GTS emblem in the headrests and the Porsche lettering on the floor mats with black borders. The trim elements as well as the centre console trim are made of carbon.

The 718 GTS 4.0 models come as standard with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a high-resolution seven-inch touchscreen and the Sport Chrono package, including the enhanced Track Precision App. This smartphone app, which originates from motorsport, shows performance-related data on the PCM display while in race track use and records it for later analysis. The online navigation module with real-time traffic information, voice control and Porsche Connect are available as options, as are a BOSE® Surround Sound System and Burmester High-End Surround Sound System.

The consumption and CO 2 emission values were determined in accordance with the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this should contin-ue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared to the values determined in accordance with the NEDC measuring procedure used up to now.

718 Boxster GTS 4.0: Fuel consumption combined 10.8 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 246 g/km 718 Cayman GTS 4.0: Fuel consumption combined 10.8 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 246 g/km

