BeneLeaves Products Now Available to Ohio Medical Cannabis Patients

BeneLeaves co-founders have turned their culinary expertise to creating pharmaceutical-quality medical marijuana products.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeneLeaves co-founders Peg Hollenback and Jeff Hollenback, former Columbus-area chefs, have turned their culinary expertise to creating pharmaceutical-quality medical marijuana products. Qualified patients can buy BeneLeaves cannabis-infused products from Ohio dispensaries.“Our experience in the food industry is the key to our aromatic, flavored medical marijuana products,” said Peg Hollenback, Chief Executive Officer. “As a family-owned business, we’re using our decades of experience in restaurants, consulting and commercial food production to create medical marijuana products with great flavor from carefully sourced, Ohio-grown cannabis.”BeneLeaves’ attention to detail is reflected in their facility and their products. The state-of-the-art processing facility in Columbus, Ohio, which is Food and Drug Administration– and U.S. Department of Agriculture–compliant, follows all good manufacturing processes for maximum quality and efficacy. Products include chews and tinctures, with ingredients carefully chosen for consistent flavor and texture. Scented and unscented lotions and a variety of vapes are also available. Patients can choose the discreet delivery method that works best for them.“Every product is twice-tested by a third-party independent laboratory to make sure they are free of pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers and heavy metals,” Jeff Hollenback, Chief Operations Officer, said.History runs deep in BeneLeaves’ company leadership. As a co-founder and the Hollenbacks’ nephew, Jay Jones, Director of Business Development, brings his experience and passion for the medical cannabis industry to the company. Director of Sales Bill Williams, Jr., and his family have worked with the Hollenbacks for decades in the restaurant business and the Williams family’s national brand, Glory Foods.Learn more about BeneLeaves at www.beneleaves.com About BeneLeaves:BeneLeaves crafts cannabis products with carefully sourced, Ohio-grown cannabis for the Ohio medical marijuana market. Email info@beneleaves.com for more information.



