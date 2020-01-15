Finland : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
January 15, 2020
The economy has performed well over the past three years but has slowed in 2019. There are some vulnerabilities in household finances, and productivity growth remains weak, with trend growth also constrained by adverse demographics. A new coalition government targets greater social support and inclusion, higher employment, carbon neutrality by 2035, and a balanced budget by 2023.
Country Report No. 20/5
English
