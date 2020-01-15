There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,736 in the last 365 days.

Finland : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

January 15, 2020

The economy has performed well over the past three years but has slowed in 2019. There are some vulnerabilities in household finances, and productivity growth remains weak, with trend growth also constrained by adverse demographics. A new coalition government targets greater social support and inclusion, higher employment, carbon neutrality by 2035, and a balanced budget by 2023.

Country Report No. 20/5

January 15, 2020

9781513526195/1934-7685

1FINEA2020001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

56

