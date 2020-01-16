First Advantage Webinar to Spotlight Background Screening Tips for Executive Hiring

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:

Will present a one-hour, complimentary webinar, “All the Way to the Top: Executive Background Screening How-Tos.”

WHEN:

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT).

WHERE:

To register, click here .

DETAILS:

Hiring remains challenging, particularly at the executive level. Finding the right leaders to round out the C-suite requires not only a hefty investment but a deep understanding of the person you’re hiring. Tasked with representing your brand in the media, these aren’t your average employees, and you can’t afford to screen them as such.

During “All the Way to the Top: Executive Background Screening How-Tos,” Chris LeClair, senior vice president and general manager, Investigative Research at First Advantage, will explain what makes executive screening so different. LeClair will offer real-world examples of resume inconsistencies and questionable histories for final-round candidates uncovered through strategic screening. Attendees will take away practical tips and actionable strategies to help protect their organization from risk.

To register for this informative session, click here .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

