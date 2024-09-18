Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm Donate Over 400 Coats to Local Students

Five year partnership provided thousands of coats to children in need; Title I school Franklin Elementary in Provo, Utah selected for Fall event 2024

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union partnered with Operation Warm for an event on Sept. 18, 2024, at Franklin Elementary School in Provo, Utah. Over 400 students received brand-new winter coats, ensuring students will be prepared for cold weather before winter. The items were distributed to children throughout the school day by representatives from Franklin Elementary, the Provo School District, and Mountain America Credit Union.



“Partnering with organizations like Operation Warm allows us to directly address the needs of children in our community, ensuring they receive the warmth and care they deserve,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “These efforts highlight our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for those we serve.”

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence, and hope for children in need through the gift of coats and shoes. Since 2019, Mountain America has partnered with Operation Warm to provide over 6,000 coats and 2,000 pairs of shoes to children. Having a warm coat allows them to comfortably participate in outdoor activities, promoting physical activity, and social development.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mountain America,” said Michael Andrews, senior partnership manager at Operation Warm. “Collaborations like this are vital in ensuring that kids who may not have access to essential winter clothing can stay warm and comfortable as the colder months approach. Together, we’re making sure these children have one less thing to worry about, so they can focus on learning.”

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .



