Pickright's intelligent platform helps investors partner with right advisors to create wealth

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this age of digital, having a bank account and being able to transact digitally is just the beginning of financial inclusion. After these basics are addressed, the next step is to build an intelligent platform that drives the economic prosperity and wealth creation of each individual.For years trackability, monitoring, and transparency has been a challenge in the traditional advisory services and wealth management services. Pickright is disrupting how traditional advisory services and wealth management services worked so far in the stock market trading by completely providing a smart platform where every recommendation, be it from stock market advisor, Wealth Manager or an AI strategy Bot is tracked and monitored in real-time and gives investor to make an informed decision on which recommendations to choose for wealth creation.Pickright is not just limited to stock market trading. We do understand that today financial planning and wealth management is only accessible to HNIs. Pickright is working on bringing true financial inclusion by constantly evolving by building an Intelligent financial planning tool and A wealth management tool that will suggest users distribute money dynamically in different instruments and manage them at one place by expert human and AI advisors.“Pickright’s pure tech platform gives choice to everyone even with zero financial knowledge to make informed decisions on where to invest in cash, derivatives, MF and all other trading instruments. Pickright’s inbuilt AI learns on profiling of the users and suggests them on which advisory recommendations and strategies to follow in a clear crisp pay per advice model. The art of investing is to know when to Enter and Exit for every wealth making instruments. We believe that the right information is the key to existence and growth.” says Archana Elapavuluri, Co-founder of Pickright.Pickright believes wealth creation is for all in the financial instruments space and with the right tech platform, this is achievable. it’s the right time to start investing wisely and create wealth!Pickright is a registered company headquartered in Bangalore. The product was launched on web and android in Sep 2019 and has around 9,000+ downloads in just 3 months with an over 5,000+ registered user base.



