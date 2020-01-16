16 January 2020

FDF response to the introduction of the Agriculture Bill

Back to list of articles

FDF released the following statement:

Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:

“UK food and drink manufacturers purchase the majority of what UK farmers grow and produce. We will work closely with our friends in the NFU to ensure the UK's future food and agriculture policy delivers for all parts of our £121 billion food supply chain.

“As the Government embarks upon trade negotiations with the EU and partners around the world, it is vital that we prioritise the quality and choice of UK food and drink, and safeguard the confidence of our consumers and shoppers in our world-class industry. The UK's 8,000 food and drink manufacturers must continue to have access to adequate supplies of raw materials that are safe, of high quality and competitively priced.

“We welcome the commitment from government to keep our food security under review. It must assess both domestic production as well as vital ingredients and goods from overseas. We are committed too to reducing our own environmental impacts and to working with others to increase resource efficiency and help protect natural capital across the supply chain.”

“Alongside Henry Dimbleby's work on the National Food Strategy and the forthcoming Environment Bill, we hope a joined-up approach from the Government will ensure UK food and drink continues to be a great national success story.”

More Information

Contact Ted Woodward, Corporate Affairs Division, at: ted.woodward@fdf.org.uk, or +44 (0) 20 7420 7140.

Back to list of articles