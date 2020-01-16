The Dandy Crown, River West’s Newest Cocktail Tavern, Offering a Warm Respite in Cold Chicago

Cocktail Aficionado, Sarah Syman, Offering “Old Friends” and “New Friends”

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dandy Crown, a new cocktail-focused neighborhood bar located in River West at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, opened quietly in mid-December and is ready and excited to serve. Sarah Syman is the brains behind the cocktail program, which includes “Old Friends” (classics with her twist) and “New Friends” (seasonally evolving craft cocktails). Paired with a nifty selection six beers on tap, plus an initial 18 in cans and bottles, a few good wines, and a house full of spirits. See the full selection of notable classic and craft cocktails, beer, cider, and wine offerings here: http://thedandycrown.com/Drink-Menus.php.

Syman got her craft cocktail start at The Drawing Room and continued onto Public Chicago Hotel, The Dawson, Beacon Tavern, Otto Mezzo, and, most recently, split her time between The Drifter and Beatnik. Syman has participated in numerous cocktail competitions, including Speed Rack, Heaven Hill's Bartender of the Year, and World Class. This past summer, she was selected to join Tales of the Cocktail’s Apprentice Program and, this January will head to San Antonio as a member of the prep crew for the San Antonio Cocktail Conference. At the end of the day, Sarah creates a culture of warm hospitality where guests will feel at home- whether they want a High Life and a shot of Bourbon, or to nerd-out about spirits in a meticulously prepared craft cocktail.

The Dandy Crown is aptly suited for either experience in their laid-back-luxe vibe. Nestled in a stand-alone, two-story vintage brick building, the interior of The Dandy Crown seats over 90 in a combination of bar space and lounging areas. The first floor features a fireplace lounge surrounded by mid-century modern, comfortable chairs and couches, while the second floor offers overflow and private party space with another full bar. It’s filled with images of reigning kings, queens, and other crown-wearers, rock royalty, and such, and custom murals decorate the walls, shades of dark, deep blues downstairs and rich, red wine hues upstairs, with gold on the ceilings. A custom-curated blend of music will include 60’s garage rock, Motown, blues, and soul with 60’s-inspired current artists. “The Dandy Crown is a nod to my English-born husband’s heritage, and the bar is just dandy,” stated owner Julia Shell. “It’s what my home would be like when entertaining friends if I didn’t have four kids and three dogs!”

About The Dandy Crown:

Quietly opened on December 15, 2019, The Dandy Crown is a River West neighborhood cocktail tavern located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. The Dandy Crown is open seven days a week: Monday 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., Tuesday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. For more information as it becomes available, visit www.TheDandyCrown.com or be social on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or call 312-846-6420.



