RIVERPARK RE-OPENS RIVERPARK SHORT TERM HIGH YIELD FUND

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiverPark Funds announced that, effective January 15, 2020, the RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (ticker symbols RPHIX and RPHYX) was re-opened to new investors without restrictions. The Fund was initially closed to new investors on June 21, 2013.“We believe the Fund is appropriate for investors seeking attractive yields in cash alternative strategies.” said Morty Schaja, chief executive officer of RiverPark Funds. “In consultation with David Sherman, the Fund’s portfolio manager and founder of Cohanzick, we believe there exists sufficient capacity for the strategy to merit opening the Fund at this time.”The RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund is sub-advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC of Pleasantville, NY who also sub-advises the RiverPark Strategic Income Fund (RSIVX/RSIIX).The RiverPark Funds may be purchased directly by application to the Funds or through firms like Charles Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade. For more information on the funds, please visit www.RiverParkFunds.com , or call Matt Kelly at (212) 484-2103.About RiverPark FundsRiverPark Funds is comprised of six funds. Three of the Funds are managed in-house: the RiverPark Large Growth Fund (RPXFX/RPXIX), the RiverPark Long/Short Opportunity Fund (RLSFX/RLSIX), and the RiverPark Floating Rate CMBS Fund (RCRFX/RCRIX). The RiverPark/Wedgwood Fund is sub-advised by Wedgewood Partners, Inc. in St. Louis and the RiverPark Short-Term High Yield Fund (RPHIX and RPHYX) and the RiverPark Strategic Income Fund (RSIVX/RSIIX) are sub-advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC. Currently RiverPark has approximately $3 billion in assets under management.RiverPark is based in New York. More information is available at www.riverparkfunds.com __________________To determine if a Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information may be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.riverparkfunds.com or calling 1-888-564-4517. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds are subject to credit risk, default risk and interest rate risk and may decline in value as interest rates rise. High yield bonds involve greater risks of default or downgrade and are more volatile than investment grade securities, due to the speculative nature of their investments. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objectives.The RiverPark mutual funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with RiverPark Advisors, LLC, Cohanzick Management, LLC, Wedgewood Partners, Inc., or their affiliates.



