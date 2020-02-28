Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Tennessee to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Advice About Getting a Top Compensation Result

US Navy Veteran 21

"Rather than send a Veteran with mesothelioma a 'free' book attorney Erik Karst will send a qualified lawyer from the KVO law firm to explain the compensation process in the home of the Navy Veteran.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE , USA, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Tennessee US Navy Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are urging a Navy Veteran in Tennessee with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they understand some vital things about the compensation process for mesothelioma. We also offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to get specific about mesothelioma compensation and to explain what will be involved.

"Attorney Erik Karst is a national expert on mesothelioma compensation and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma nationwide. Rather than send a person with mesothelioma a 'free' book, kit, guide or calculator regarding mesothelioma Erik Karst will send an extremely qualified lawyer from his law firm to explain the financial compensation process in the home of a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer in Tennessee and the lawyer should be able to give the Veteran and his family an estimate of what their claim could be worth. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Tennessee:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Tennessee.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Tennessee the Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville: https://www.vanderbilthealth.com/cancer/.

* Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis: http://www.baptistonline.org/memphis

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma







