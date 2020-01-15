Best Hotel for Business Travelers – The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

You'll never miss a workout with a 1-mile outdoor jogging trail, fitness zone, and over 200 classes per week!

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa offers a private sanctuary where business travelers can take care of business and unwind after a busy day.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is known as a historic gem with four decades of refined service, where business travelers stress about nothing other than exactly what they are there for – business. With 27 wooded acres, floor-to-ceiling wooded views, a premier fitness club, plenty of meeting spaces, dining options and in-house amenities, this urban resort offers everything a midweek road warrior is looking for while traveling.

Service

The Houstonian’s high-touch and friendly culture is well-known from the days when President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush called the hotel home. It begins with a dedicated guest service manager, who reaches out pre stay for “dining suggestions, business services, or any other requests you may have.” From C-suite to dignitaries, the staff is well versed in accommodating all kinds of business needs, quickly and seamlessly. It’s best take advantage of the amenity-rich concierge floor which also provides business facilities and a personal concierge staff.

Location

The Houstonian is located in the middle of the Galleria and Uptown areas, just minutes from downtown Houston and the bustling Energy Corridor. Situated on a heavily wooded retreat, guests will forget they are in the 4th largest city in the country. A complimentary sedan or 11-passenger shuttle is offered for meetings or dining within a 3-mile radius. The Houstonian offers a private sanctuary where business travelers can unwind and de-stress after a busy day.

Dining Options

With five onsite wining and dining options, The Houstonian is a foodie’s paradise with an abundance of delicious food and beverage options for even the most discerning pallet. The Bar is a lively and sophisticated meeting place, and is located off the lobby adjacent to TRIBUTE restaurant, serving “food Houstonians love to eat” inspired by Texas, Louisiana and Mexico. The historic and award-winning Manor House estate restaurant connects guests to Houston's most graceful architectural era with Texas' finest and freshest Gulf Coast Creole cuisine. Center Court Cafe', located in the Houstonian Club offers healthy pre or post workout fare. Whole 30, vegetarian, and vegan options are available, as well as dairy free and gluten free meals. High quality ingredients are a staple in all of the menus where many of the items are sourced locally, or made from scratch in the on-site bakery.

Fitness

All Houstonian Hotel guests have access to the Houstonian Club without a resort fee. With over 200 weekly fitness and aquatics classes, there is something for every fitness level. It is the perfect place to start the day as the doors open at 5 a.m. Before, after, or between meetings – business travelers can take advantage of the 1-mile, outdoor jogging trail with fitness zone, state-of-the-art equipment, 3 resort pools, indoor tennis, basketball court, and fitness expertise from well versed instructors and over 50 full-time trainers.

Meeting Spaces

Boardrooms to ballrooms, there is no shortage of meeting spaces at The Houstonian. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of unique outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate groups and meetings. High speed WiFi is complimentary across the entire property, including meeting spaces and sleeping rooms, and a team of knowledgeable AV, planning and corporate gift experts are available to help long-lead or pop-up meetings run as smoothly as possible.

Access and Rewards

As a members of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, The Houstonian utilizes the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which offers member benefits such as exclusive rates, room upgrades and free stays at over 700 hotels in over 85 counties. Business travelers who frequent Houston often may also take advantage of an online booking code arranged with a corporate account though the hotel’s VIP Business Traveler program.

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa will close in February 2020 for renovations and the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian will open concurrently in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian will also open Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian which will provide bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences and corporate installations.

One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

