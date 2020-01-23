fourmangos closes fruitful year with Kentico

fourmangos closes 2019 with 500,000 in kentico integration consulting services

SKANEATELES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- fourmangos today announced a banner year for consulting services for the Kentico version 12MVCSP content management system. Three clients have finished the year on the new platform, each an upgrade from their older versions. fourmangos has been working with the Kentico content management system for more than a decade and is a silver partner."It's been a great year for fourmangos and for our partnership with the team at Kentico. This past year we helped our clients navigate the challenges of upgrading to a new platform and 2019 marked a turning point for our organization in size and scale of projects. The fact that we grew our Kentico consulting business to half a million dollars - a growth spurt of 500% in one year is amazing." Neil Fennessey said, fourmangos' founder and president. "The company has been especially great to work with too as migrating to the MVC platform requires a dramatic shift in delivering online services to the web."fourmangos, located in Skaneateles, NY, is a professional services firm that provides strategic vision, integrated marketing, enterprise technology and creative design. We are a talented team of individuals with robust and varied backgrounds in technology, design, marketing and business, in both the public and private sectors. We’ve had the good fortune of being in this industry since the summer of 2000 and have witnessed its highest highs and lowest lows. It's taught us a lot, but in the end, our philosophy remains the same...a team dedicated to our work, to our clients and to a better way of doing business.it's all about people...connecting



