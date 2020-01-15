Human Trafficking Panel Discussion seeks to Provide Answers to All Florida Communities

On Jan. 31, anti-human trafficking professionals, United for Human Rights Florida and the Church of Scientology of Orlando will come together for a panel discussion on the subject. Pictured here is Christopher King, one of the professionals, giving an edu

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR) based in Clearwater will be participating in a free Human Trafficking Panel discussion in Orlando, hosted in the auditorium of the Church of Scientology of Orlando, on Jan. 31. UHR Florida Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, will act as one of the moderators.Audience members will be given a chance to have their questions answered about the third largest illegal activity in the world from professionals who have experienced it themselves or know those affected by it fight it and, as a result, fight it on a day-to-day basis.Professionals in the field of anti-human trafficking who will be speaking include International Vice-President and Co-Founder of Bikers Against Trafficking, Rainey Nave ; UHR Florida President and Founder of The Gentlemen’s Course, Christopher King; Author and Founder of S.T.A.A.R. (Stop The Abuse And Rescue) Ministry, Niki Rowe Cross ; and Open Doors Outreach Network Regional Advocate, Christy Gillis The Church of Scientology of Orlando is located at 6770 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32809. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with food and refreshments and the panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m.To RSVP get tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-trafficking-panel-your-questions-professional-answers-tickets-88537910273?aff=ebdssbdestsearch About United for Human Rights:United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international, nonprofit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all.The Church of Scientology sponsors the printing of educational materials for UHR and its youth education program, Youth for Human Rights. Central to Scientology beliefs and tenets is a conviction that all people are endowed with the inalienable rights as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as ratified by the United Nations in 1948. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of the Scientology religion, inspired the establishment of United for Human Rights with these words: “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



