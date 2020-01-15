COMING SOON: The Financial Sector in the 2020s: Building a More Inclusive System in the New Decade

By Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF Peterson Institute for International Economics, Washington, D.C. January 17, 2020 IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS PRESS OFFICER: Andreas Adriano Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org @IMFSpokesperson



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.