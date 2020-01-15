East View and the Center for Research Libraries Release Open Access Collection of Newspapers from the Middle East

An Open Access collection of newspapers from the Middle East and North Africa, much of which has never been digitized or available as open access material.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East View Information Services is pleased to announce the release of Middle Eastern & North African Newspapers, an Open Access collection at gpa.eastview.com/crl/mena.

From the Ottoman Empire to the Arab Spring, the countries of the Middle East and North Africa have stood at the crossroads of history. The Middle Eastern & North African Newspapers collection includes publications from across this dynamic region, providing unique insights into the history of individual countries, as well as broad viewpoints on key historic events from the late nineteenth century through the mid twentieth century.

Researchers will find a wealth of unique content from the Middle East and North Africa, much of which has never been digitized or available as open access material. Content in the Middle Eastern & North African Newspapers collection is predominantly in Arabic, but also includes key titles in English and French. The collection comprises out-of-copyright, orphaned content, and includes titles such as Al-Iqbal (Lebanon), Al Akhaa al Watani (Iraq), Tangier Gazette (Morocco) and La Verite (Algeria).

Open Access to Middle Eastern & North African Newspapers is made possible through the generous support of the Center for Research Libraries (www.crl.edu/) and its member institutions as part of the East View Global Press Archive’s CRL Alliance. This collection is the second of six Open Access collections planned through the CRL Alliance. The first collection, Late Qing and Republican-Era Chinese Newspapers, is available at gpa.eastview.com/crl/lqrcn.

Learn more about the East View Global Press Archive, the CRL Alliance, and the Middle Eastern & North African Newspapers collection at www.eastview.com/GPA or email info@eastview.com.

About Global Press Archive

East View Global Press Archive® (GPA) is a groundbreaking program from East View Information Services to create the most comprehensive collection of digital news sources from around the world. GPA is the result of a landmark initiative of Stanford Libraries and the Hoover Institution Library & Archives to digitally preserve and make more accessible thousands of original print newspaper publications collected by the Hoover Institution and now housed by Stanford Libraries. Over time, GPA will present thousands of global newspapers as searchable online archives, covering a diverse range of languages and countries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.