Poster Auctions International's Rare Posters Auction #80 on February 23rd features more than 500 rare and iconic works

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 80th auction from Poster Auctions International includes an array of fascinating designs: black images, circus and Wild West, San Francisco rock, World War I, early Israeli designs, and iconic works from Jules Chéret, Leonetto Cappiello, Alphonse Mucha Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec , and more.The Rare Posters Auction will be held live in PAI’s gallery at 26 West 17th Street in New York and online at posterauctions.com. The auction will begin promptly at 11am EST.Jack Rennert, president of Poster Auctions International, Inc., said, “These images are vital expressions of the concerns, delights, interests, and cultural trends of a particular place and time. The posters in this auction cover the years 1865 to 1968, with estimates ranging from $600 to $90,000—there is truly something for everyone.”For Black History Month, the auction will begin with 41 black images, many of which are from the Keith Williams collection. Ranging from pejorative to luminous, they reveal the severity of racism in early advertising as well as the later celebration of black icons including Josephine Baker. Notable lots include Paul Colin ’s reverential portrait of the French-Algerian actor Habib Benglia in his 1928 Benglia (est. $3,000-$4,000) and a touching World War I recruitment ad, Colored Man is No Slacker (est. $800-$1,000).30 more World War I posters are featured: mostly American designs, and all powerful. Of particular note are Christy’s Gee!! I Wish I Were a Man (est. $1,400-$1,700) and several works by Flagg, including Wake Up, America! (est. $6,000-$8,000) and I Want You for U.S. Army (est. $5,000-$6,000).Decades later, America experienced the rock ’n’ roll revolution and a new wave of poster design. Experimental imagery broadened possibilities, such as Tom Wilkes’ Monterey Pop Festival (est. $4,000-$5,000), Rick Griffin’s The Doors (“Pay Attention”) (est. $1,200-$1,500), and Randy Tuten’s Jefferson Airplane / Quicksilver Messenger / Santana (“Winterland”) (est. $2,000-$2,500)—all in mint condition.As always, transport posters for bicycles, aviation, and automobiles are featured. Highlights include the ethereal Cycles Gladiator by an unknown artist (est. $25,000-$30,000), Penfield’s charming Orient Cycles (est. $8,000-$10,000), Mazza’s impressive Milano Circuito Aereo Internazionale (est. $14,000-$17,000), and Philibert’s rare and magical Claire de Lune / Michelin (est. $4,000-$5,000).For collectors of Art Nouveau, treasures abound. Bonnard’s ebullient France-Champagne continues to delight (est. $20,000-$25,000); Bouisset’s maquette for Chocolat Menier / “Rialta” shows another charming take on the wall-writing girl (est. $12,000-$15,000); 18 works from Chéret dazzle, including his two-sheet Palais de Glace (est. $6,000-$7,000) and Folies-Bergère / Loïe Fuller (est. $5,000-$6,000); and Orazi harkens grandeur with Théâtre de Loïe Fuller (est. $20,000-$25,000).Of course, Alphonse Mucha continues to reign supreme with 30 lush Art Nouveau designs. Notable quartets include the large-format 1896 Seasons (est. $40,000-$50,000) and his illustrious Precious Stones (est. $70,000-$90,000). His most iconic works will also be available: La Dame aux Camelias (est. $30,000-$35,000), both designs for Job (1898 est. $7,000-$9,000; 1896 est. $17,000-$20,000), and the finest specimen of F. Champenois / Reverie, with text (est. $17,000-$20,000).Similarly, the Belle Epoque works of Toulouse-Lautrec are guaranteed to delight, including Ambassadeurs / Aristide Bruant and Confetti (both est. $40,000-$50,000), Salon des Cent (est. $30,000-$35,000), L’Aube (est. $17,000-$20,000), and La Vache Enragée (est. $20,000-$25,000).Choice Art Deco images are also included. 38 works from Cappiello range from the most beloved to the rarest: Cachou Lajaunie (est. $2,000-$2,500), La 15HP Bellanger (est. $15,000-$20,000), “Ca-bloc” (est. $7,000-$9,000), and a wonderful maquette for Cognac Monnet (est. $30,000-$40,000).Further remarkable works include: Cassandre’s Étoile du Nord (est. $17,000-$20,000), Dupas’ Bal des Étudiants (est. $40,000-$50,000), Kauffer’s Flight / Daily Herald (smaller format; est. $30,000-$40,000), Lauro’s Trouville (est. $8,000-$10,000), Loupot’s Plantol and PKZ / Burger-Kehl & C. (both est. $12,000-$15,000), and Schnackenberg’s Deutsches Theater (est. $8,000-$10,000).Modern and contemporary designs will also be available, including works by Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Pablo Picasso, Bernard Villemot, and Andy Warhol.Public viewings will be held daily from February 7-22. For more information, visit www.posterauctions.com or www.rennertsgallery.com . Or, you may call the gallery at (212) 787-4000. The 200-page, full-color catalog is available for $40. You may call or visit our website to order a copy.Jack Rennert, president of Rennert’s Gallery / PAI, is the world’s foremost authority on rare original poster art, and is the author of over a dozen books on the subject, including the catalogue raisonée for the “father” of modern French poster art, Leonetto Cappiello.



