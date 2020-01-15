San Diego Disability Law Group Highlights Disability Appeal Service

Social Security Disability Lawyers Aline Gaba and George Heppner Assist San Diego Residents with their Denied Disability Claims

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego Social Security Disability law firm, the San Diego Disability Law Group has helped thousands of clients appeal denied social security disability claims. Disability Attorneys Aline Gaba and George Heppner are experienced in the disability appeals process. If your Social Security Disability claim is denied, the attorneys at the San Diego Disability Law Group provide personalized appeal assistance.Submitting an appeal to the Social Security Administration in San Diego is complex, confusing, and fraught with frustration. Having experienced disability attorneys prepare your appeal and supporting documents may increase your chances of success and help you get disability benefits sooner. The San Diego Disability Law Group assigns an attorney to your case at the initial consultation (as opposed to a non-attorney caseworker) and works hand-in-hand with clients throughout the entire Social Security Disability appeals process. When you call the San Diego Disability Law Group you will always be able to speak to an attorney, and if your claim is denied, the experienced attorneys at the San Diego Disability Law Group will guide you through the appeals process. Specifically, if your disability claim is denied for medical reasons, the San Diego Disability Law Group will help you submit your appeal online with Form SSA-3441 and Form SSA-827. In addition to these forms, the experienced attorneys at the San Diego Disability Law Group will develop a strategy to maximize your chances of success.George Heppner and Aline Gaba, founding partners of the San Diego Disability Law Group, provide personal attention and exceptional legal services to clients seeking help with a denied Social Security Disability claim. Whether you are contemplating filing a claim for disability benefits or you have already filed and been denied, the San Diego Disability Law Group will work hard to earn your trust and protect your interests.With over 35 years of service in the San Diego Area, the San Diego Disability Law Group handles claims for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits at all stages of the appeals process. You do not have to take on the Social Security Administration alone. Let the knowledgeable and experienced lawyers of the San Diego Disability Law Group take care of the legal issues, so that you can take care of your health and your family.



