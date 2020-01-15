Wikifri Welcomes Nick Coenen as Principal & Co-Founder

Newly-lauched Wikifri expands team

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wikifri, a strategic consulting firm recently launched by industry veteran Bill Freitag, announced today that Nick Coenen will be joining as Principal, effective January 15, 2020.

Mr. Coenen will be joining Wikifri from past roles within the insurance industry, bringing his insurance experience to the company to manage client relationships and expand the portfolio of insurers, Insuretechs and investor group clients for the firm.

Additionally, Nick’s experiences that will benefit Wikifri moving forward include:

● Insurance carrier alignment to strategic objectives and business opportunities

● Business development strategies for Insuretech startups

● Due diligence planning for investor groups

“I’m excited to join Wikifri at this crucial time in the insurance industry,” says Nick Coenen. “Carriers need help with strategic programs, Insuretechs are looking for ways to penetrate and stand out in a crowded market and investors are looking to make sense of the growing field of innovative concepts and technologies. Wikifri is in a unique position to help these stakeholder groups and I look forward to aligning to them as they seek strategic advice.”

“Having Nick on board will help us expand our client base and align to the unique needs of our client partners,” says Bill Freitag, Managing Partner at Wikifri. “Nick has outstanding relationships in the insurance industry because he takes the time to understand the individuals in each organization and what it will take to make them successful, using that knowledge as the basis for partnership.”

Prior to joining Wikifri Nick held a leadership role in consulting firm, Agile Technologies, and business development roles in Insuretech Slice, Centric Consulting and insurance core platform provider Majesco.

About Wikifri:

Wikifri is a nimble, aggressive, consulting firm focused on improving our clients’ businesses by bringing together deep insurance industry experience, the flexibility to build partnership-based engagement teams and technology expertise.

Wikifri is founded by former Agile Technologies team members who are focused on a critical success factor to achieve breakthrough bottom line results for our clients by understanding their businesses and the difference they are going to make in their markets. We know successful technology investments help them achieve those goals.

Our firm’s commitment to client success is demonstrated by our seasoned professionals’ industry experience, knowledge of the technology and insurance industry landscapes, and a long history of successful projects.

Wikifri is committed to helping clients stay at the forefront of rapid industry changes by assisting them in the development of new markets and creating new efficiencies and capabilities for their organizations.



