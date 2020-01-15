EDRM’s CEO, Mary Mack, Named Legal Technology Resource Center’s Women of Legal Tech 2020 Honoree

EDRM Logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM, has been selected for Legal Technology Resource Center’s (LTRC’s) 2020 list of distinguished Women of Legal Tech.

The LTRC announced its sixth annual Women of Legal Tech honorees. The LTRC’s Women of Legal Tech initiative is intended to encourage diversity and celebrate women in legal technology. With this year’s additions, that list now includes 120 talented and influential women leaders.

This year, the LTRC received almost 200 nominations, and an expert committee consisting of Heidi Alexander, Dennis Kennedy, Sofia Lingos and Allison Shields chose the honorees. The 20 women chosen will be recognized on February 26th in Chicago at the 2020 Women of Legal Tech Summit the day before the ABA TECHSHOW.

Mary Mack leads EDRM, the global project-based organization, and is the former executive director of ACEDS, the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists. Mary is known for her skills in relationship and community building, as well as for the depth of her e-discovery knowledge. She is frequently sought out by media for comment on industry issues and by conference organizers to participate, moderate a panel, lead a workshop or deliver a keynote. Mary is the author of A Process of Illumination: The Practical Guide to Electronic Discovery, considered by many to be the first popular book on e-discovery. She is the co-editor of the Thomson Reuters West Treatise: eDiscovery for Corporate Counsel. Mary was also recently honored to be included in the book Women Know Cyber: 100 Fascinating Females Fighting Cyber Crime published by Cyber Ventures in May 2019. Mary is a Certified e-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) and holds the eDiscovery Executive Certificate (eDEx), along with her certifications in data forensics and telephony. Mary’s security certifications include Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Identity and Access Manager (CIAM).

“I am humbled to be in the company of such accomplished and forward thinking Women of Legal Tech,” said Mary Mack. “I’m excited by the possibilities of greater collaboration toward our collective service to our clients, families and world.”

“It’s not enough to say that Mary Mack is one of the pioneers of e-discovery, which she is, but she is also a true leader in e-discovery and legal tech and played a key role in evolving and professionalizing the field,” said Dennis Kennedy, president and general counsel at Dennis Advisory Services, LLC. “She is a role model, a mentor, and an advocate for women in legal tech, whose willingness to help others is a shining beacon in the legal technology world. I’m sure her selection will be a very popular choice.”

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, EDRM creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery, privacy, security and information governance throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About the ABA LTRC

The LTRC provides legal technology resources to ABA members through various outlets including a technology blog, publications, monthly webinars and its extensive website. Technology lives in a state of flux, which makes it challenging to stay updated, but the LTRC’s expert staff and member board researches and shares information to give lawyers a competitive edge without having to take time or focus away from their clients or organizations.

