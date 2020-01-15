Specialty Med Training Launches Two New Online Certification Courses

Specialty MED Training Lisa Vuich, MD Specialty MED Training Course Certification

Virtual Hands-On Aesthetic Courses Include Periorbital Rejuvenation and Hair Regrowth

DELRAY BEACH, FL, US, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialty Med Training , (SMT) one of regenerative medicine’s largest membership-based training, research and marketing company is starting the new year off with a bang, launching two new certification courses within their physician-led online training portal.The Periorbital Rejuvenation Course, taught by Lisa Vuich, MD , renowned training and aesthetic expert and owner of Renew MediSpa Training Institute in Derry, NH, utilizes platelet rich plasma (PRP) and Euro threads PDO eye threads to treat the periorbital region.“I’m extremely proud to offer this unique format of virtual training.” said Dr. Lisa, clinical director of all aesthetic training for Specialty Med. “More advanced techniques such as these require significant didactic information be presented, as well as step by step procedural instruction and video demonstration to ensure success. This teaching method is extremely time efficient and cuts the learning curve considerably. This online course is ideal for any practitioner looking to treat age and sun damage related changes in the periorbital region, particularly the tear trough and lower lid regions, which are otherwise difficult to fully address with dermal filler and neurotoxin alone. It also includes microcannula technique for PRP to the tear trough, a highly sought-after skill in our specialty.”The Regenerative Hair Regrowth Course for Male and Female Hair Loss is led by Tamilyn Banno, clinical director for SMT. The course masterly teaches a 90-day combination protocol backed by a 2019 IPS research study that utilizes PRP, peptides, and micro-needling techniques. This comprehensive course is offered in ten (10) modules that demonstrate step by step how to treat patients with very specific therapies, as well as offer all the tools and resource material necessary to successfully implement this hair regrowth program into any practice offering.All the video training courses available through the membership portal depict procedures performed on actual patients. They also include detailed presentations of all materials and demonstrations, the science, the do's and don'ts, the consultation and setting expectations, as well as marketing examples.The training courses are intended for all practitioners with a variety of skill level. Upon final completion of the online course, graduates will be certified by Specialty MED Training and have the opportunity to shadow side by side with any of the SMT expert educators.Currently there are 11 virtual courses offered, including:• PRP, Shockwave Therapy, Radiofrequency for Male and Female Sexual Dysfunction• Penile Doppler with Ultrasound• Regenerative Hair Regrowth for Male and Female Hair Loss• Facial Aesthetics Periorbital RejuvenationAdditional advanced aesthetics and musculoskeletal courses are in the cue for launch in early 2020. To register for online training, visit specialtymedtraining.com or call 561-408-7248.

Periorbital Rejuvenation with Platelet Rich Plasma and PDO Threads- Online Course Trailer



