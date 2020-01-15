The Virtual Foundry Develops Radically New Custom Materials for Additive Manufacturing
The Virtual Foundry develops custom AM materials for NASA, Mitsubishi, DOE and many more.
manufacturing. That’s because the catalogs of the major 3D printer manufacturers tend to focus on the
most popular, high-volume materials. These creators now have another option: Custom metal, glass and
ceramic materials from The Virtual Foundry, specially formulated to help solve specific design and
engineering challenges.
“Our focus is on advancing the science of powdered material technology. We apply this unique
knowledge to the production of plastic-infused filaments of exotic materials,“ explains Tricia Suess,
president of The Virtual Foundry.
The company has developed a patented approach to infuse metal, glass and ceramic materials with
plastic binder and form them into filaments, so they can be used to produce parts on any FDM printer.
After printing, a debinding and sintering process is required to remove the plastic and join the molecules
of the base material together.
This breakthrough makes it possible to print parts from these materials at a significantly lower cost than
powder bed fusion and other expensive metal printing technologies.
The Virtual Foundry has already received numerous requests for exotic materials, including:
- Corrosion-resistant metals for use in producing nuclear reactor components,
- Metals impregnated with carbon fibers for added strength,
- Metals that can’t be cast, because melting alters their physical characteristics, but can be
successfully printed and sintered,
- Powdered metal mixed with an additive that can be used to create extremely strong tool steel,
and
- Metals that are too brittle to be machined after they’re cast – but they can be printed with the
required finish.
“From defense and aerospace agencies to auto manufacturers and foundries, we’re helping a variety of
customers solve some of their biggest design and engineering challenges,” Suess explains.
The Virtual Foundry’s current materials catalog lists 13 stock Filamets™, including aluminum, bronze,
copper, high-carbon iron, stainless steel and tungsten. But she emphasizes that this is not the limit of the
company’s capabilities:
“The Virtual Foundry is a materials company. Developing new materials for additive manufacturing is our
sole focus. If you can’t find a material that meets your needs, bring us your design challenge,” she
encourages.
Contact The Virtual Foundry’s sales team to discuss your needs at (608) 501-1568 or via its website:
https://www.thevirtualfoundry.com/contact-the-virtual-foundry.
