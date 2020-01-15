Kenya : Fiscal Transparency Evaluation Update

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

January 15, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This report updates the Fiscal Transparency Evaluation (FTE) of Kenya that was prepared in 2014 and published in 2016. The report is the first full update to be carried out in any country, a recent update of the Russian FTE having a more selective focus. Kenya has experienced a lot of structural and economic changes since 2014. At that time, the 2010 Constitution and the associated Public Financial Management (PFM) Act of 2012 were relatively new, and a radical reform of local government was in the process of transition. The Constitution and the PFM Act placed a strong emphasis on economic and fiscal transparency and accountability, for example, through the establishment of the National Treasury (NT), fiscal responsibility principles, the Parliamentary Budget Office, and enhanced powers of the Auditor General. The present report, like the 2014 assessment, focuses on the first three pillars of the Code. The authorities did not request the Fund to make an evaluation of Pillar IV (Resource Revenue Management) since the development of the oil sector in Kenya is at an early stage, with the volume of reserves uncertain and first oil not expected before 2022 at the earliest.