Cannabis Software Company BioTrack Receives SOC 2 Type II Qualification

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Cannabis software firm BioTrack, a wholly owned subsidiary of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX), has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. BioTrack was the first publicly traded seed-to-sale software company to complete a SOC 2 Type I audit and continues to show its commitment to security by completing the SOC 2Type II audit.

This independent audit of the company’s software system and organizational controls provides assurance that controls relevant to security and confidentiality are suitably designed in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

“When a company or government municipality wants to outsource functions pertaining to operating, collecting, processing, transmitting, storing, organizing, maintaining, and disposing of information, they are often required to validate that the organization is meeting certain standards. BioTrack can now provide that validation through the work of an independent and qualified auditor,” said David Terrell, Chief Technology Officer of Helix Technologies. “SOC 2 is considered a technical audit, but it goes beyond that by requiring companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, encompassing the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data.”

“Achieving the SOC 2 Type II audit designation is another way we demonstrate our commitment to the safety and security of our government and commercial clients,” said Zachary L. Venegas, CEO and Executive Chairman of Helix Technologies. “As the cannabis landscape continues to grow and evolve at a rapid pace, we remain laser-focused on continuing to provide safe and compliant solutions, mitigating risk and driving real value for all clients.”

The recently issued SOC 2 Type II report from KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA firm, verifies that the controls stated in the description of BioTrack’s system and organizational controls are suitably designed and operating effectively, based on the criteria relevant to security and confidentiality. Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice, commented, “BioTrack delivers trust-based services to its clients despite the challenges of being in an industry under constant scrutiny. By communicating the results of this SOC 2 Type II audit, BioTrack clients can be assured of their reliance on BioTrack’s controls.”

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 6 countries and has processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com, www.biotrack.com. and follow Biotrack on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 900 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Colt Peterson Helix Technologies, Inc. 303 324 1022 press@helixtechnologies.com IR Contact: Scott Ogur Helix Technologies, Inc. ir@helixtechnologies.com



