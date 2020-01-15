Aliner Debuts In Europe

MT. PLEASANT, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aliner , the makers of the original a-frame camper, is entering the new year with exciting news. Debuting at the Holiday Fair-Brussels RV Show, Aliner is going to begin offering their Scout Lite, Ranger 10, and Ranger 12 campers throughout Europe.Aliner CEO Brett Randall states, “There’s a saying that growth is never by mere chance; it is the result of forces working together. This could not be more true for our team members. We are uniting with some incredible dealers in Europe to be able to have a global presence in the camping world. We are very proud of the diligent work on both the domestic team and our leaders in Europe, Costa Farmakidis and Patrick Mercier.”The three models available in Europe will still be proudly made in the USA. Aliner is looking forward to the growth that this will bring to the US manufacturing sector and in the team member growth required to fulfill the upcoming orders.“The Aliner campers are beyond innovative compared to what is currently offered in Europe so this is a rousing adventure for not only our European dealers, but the camping enthusiasts as well,” states Farmakidis. Holiday Fair-Brussels runs from Feb 6-9, 2020.###Columbia Northwest, Inc., d.b.a Aliner, is a producer of folding camping and travel trailers. Founded in 1984 with a focus on lightweight towable camping trailers, today Aliner is a leader in the pop-up RV marketplace. Aliner is the original manufacturer of the A-frame camper.



