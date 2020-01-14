THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2020

One Minutes (15 per side) A resolution appointing and authorizing managers for the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, President of the United States H.R. 1230 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: DeSaulnier Amendment Rodney Davis/Pingree Amendment Allen Amendment Brown Amendment Tlaib Amendment



