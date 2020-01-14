Kii and ALTEN Calsoft Labs announce Strategic Partnership to deliver IoT based asset monitoring to the Petroleum market

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kii Corporation, an Internet of Things (IoT) solutions platform company, and ALTEN Calsoft Labs, a global systems integrator, announced a strategic partnership to deliver to large vertically integrated petroleum companies the ability to optimize the management and delivery of petroleum products. The partnership combines Kii’s best-in-class asset monitoring solutions built on its scalable IoT platform with ALTEN Calsoft’s global IT delivery organization.Kii’s Asset Monitoring Framework allows for customizations quickly and cost effectively, enabling support for complex use cases through a diverse portfolio of sensors. Leveraging ALTEN Calsoft’s delivery capabilities and global IT presence, customers are able to launch purpose-built solutions that address the specific needs of the business rapidly and with minimal costs. Such solutions allow customers to make insightful decisions based on real time data. This data, collected from sensors usually at remote locations, is orchestrated to provide all stakeholders throughout the enterprise the necessary insights to optimize their business with timely decisions.As large petroleum companies continue their digital journey, they are typically faced with challenges around suitable sensor technology for remote locations, adoption by users of this data, and costs of designing and delivering solutions. Kii and ALTEN Calsoft solve for these issues through flexible and agile frameworks enabling rapid design and delivery with the most appropriate sensor technology. Kii’s elegant and fully functional interfaces drive user adoption ensuring quicker return on investment.“Kii’s IoT platform, frameworks and solution accelerators have long provided many of our petroleum customers the ability to add features and support new use cases,” said Masanari Arai, CEO of Kii. “Now, combined with ALTEN Calsoft’s delivery organization, we are able to provide deep integration of our solutions within their enterprise that many large vertically integrated petroleum companies require. This is an important element of ensuring that all stakeholders benefit by the insights we enable. Another important benefit is cost effective lifecycle management by supporting new use cases with both sensor technology and features as the business evolves.”“This strategic partnership leverages our experience delivering complex solutions to large vertically integrated petroleum companies” said Narendra Dhara SVP and CTO of ALTEN Calsoft Labs. “With Kii’s IoT platform and frameworks, we can now enable these cutting-edge sensor based solutions with a faster time to market, providing better ROIs and user experience”Kii Corporation is a leader in providing smart and agile IoT asset monitoring framework for the petroleum Industry. The Tank Monitoring solution addresses the needs of petroleum companies for precise and timely data insights in an interface that is simple, elegant and easy to use. Kii’s core competencies are smart agile solutions, premium customer support, and low-cost sensors that help drive return on investment.



