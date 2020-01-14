BANK APPOINTED CEO OF IMAGINEX CONSULTING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImagineX Consulting, a boutique technology consulting firm whose mission is to help companies reimagine how they do business by focusing on digital technologies in Cybersecurity, Data Insights, Cloud, DevOps, and Software Engineering, has just announced that it has appointed Shaun Bank from Managing Director to Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Bank, also a company Co-Founder, is being tasked with scaling the business to support the continued company growth over the past four years. Scott McGuiney, ImagineX Co-Founder and prior CEO, will continue to serve the company as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Chairman.



Bank will be responsible for expanding ImagineX Consulting offerings at enterprise clients and scaling internal processes, such as business development, account planning, market expansion, career and professional development, offering activation, as well as strengthening and improving the firms company purpose, vision, and marketing.

“Shaun has proven over the years that he has the right blend of personal and professional integrity, business development, client delivery, and operational focus to allow us to continue on our path of success,” says Scott McGuiney. “Most importantly though, Shaun has an incredible connection to our people, and brings a tremendous energy and passion to the organization. He has demonstrated this by growing an incredible team in Atlanta, and by becoming instrumental in creating our very unique corporate culture, described by our own people as energetic, entrepreneurial, and fun".

Bank brings almost 20 years of experience in IT consulting services. Prior to co-founding ImagineX in late 2015, he served as Client Lead at Slalom where he helped to grow the Slalom Atlanta market working with customers such as Cox Automotive, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and The Home Depot. Prior to Slalom, Shaun was a Manager at Accenture, specializing in telecommunications & high technology.

"On behalf of the entire leadership team, I want to thank Scott for his extraordinary contribution in growing ImagineX from a startup into a national boutique consulting firm” says Bank. “In the past three years, he has led our team to significant growth by relentlessly focusing our leaders on finding, architecting, and delivering on strategic client engagements, establishing our core client base, building a robust partner channel and driving technology offerings into the market. Under Scott’s leadership, ImagineX grew our client base from 20 enterprise clients to over 70 and our successful projects to over 200. I look forward to Scott continuing to advise me and my Co-Founders, Neel Sata and Paul Passey, as we focus on scaling the company.”

When asked about his areas of focus in his new role, Bank said “we have seen significant demand in our Cybersecurity practice and have built a niche around Cyber data, system integration and visualization in the financial services, banking, and insurance industries. We will be investing in expanding our strategic partner relationships with best of breed Cybersecurity and cloud software products. When we put the most talented technology consultants in situations where they can provide a pragmatic and agile approach to our customers’ most concerning issues, then everyone wins.”

As part of the organizational changes, Co-Founder and Managing Director Neel Sata is taking ownership of the Delivery and Account groups while Co-Founder and Managing Director Paul Passey will oversee all Practice groups. Mickey Weizmann, previously ImagineX’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, will be transitioning to Chief People Officer. Vince Picerno, previously Account Director, has been promoted to Atlanta Market Senior Director, and is tasked with continued growth in ImagineX’s top market. Peter Eck has been promoted from Account Lead to Director of Partnerships & Alliances and will focus on strategic sales with ImagineX’s top tier software partners.

About ImagineX Consulting

ImagineX Consulting is a technology consulting firm whose mission is to deliver value to clients through a unique blend of modern capabilities powered by progressive methods and old-fashioned work ethic. Our modern technology practices specialize around Cybersecurity, Software Engineering and Cloud, DevOps and Automation, Data Insights and Technology Consulting. The true exponential power of our capabilities exists at the intersection of these practices. When combined with our pragmatic and adaptive methods, our seasoned technology consultants deliver unprecedented value to the Digital Enterprise on the cutting edge of today's technology frontier. ImagineX Consulting is currently headquartered in Ashburn, VA with offices in Atlanta, Raleigh, New York, Denver and Toronto. Our ImagineX Labs are located in Toronto, Canada and our Cybersecurity Center is located in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Contact Information:

ImagineX Consulting

Brittany Patten

Marketing & Strategic Accounts Lead

brittany.patten@imaginexconsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.