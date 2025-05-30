Hapbee Launches Redesigned Mobile App with AI-Powered Discovery Engine, Expanded Vibe Library and Real-Time In-App Support to Enhance Personalization, Usability, and User Engagement

Company Also Updates Status of Audited Financial Statements

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB | OTCQB: HAPBF), the digital wellness company specializing in non-chemical, frequency-based wearable technology, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned mobile app. The update features an AI-powered discovery engine, 13 new Vibes, and now also includes real-time, in-app customer support.

These updates are part of Hapbee’s broader strategy to improve usability, personalization, and ongoing customer engagement. The upgraded platform is available for both Apple and Android devices and includes a modern user interface, simplified navigation, and smart tools to help users identify and select Vibes aligned with their wellness goals—whether that’s sleep, stress relief, focus, or energy.

“Our goal is to deliver a best-in-class user experience, and that means offering real-time support, personalization, and ease of use,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. “These new features were developed based on feedback from our community and are designed to allow users to get more from their Hapbee experience—whether they’re exploring new Vibes or getting immediate help when they need it.”

Key Enhancements in the New Hapbee App:

: A simplified, responsive layout intended to improve accessibility and usability Visual Experience Selection : Users can select from mood-based images to access curated Vibes

Allows for quicker discovery of Vibes by keyword or wellness category Hapbee Assistant : An AI-powered, personalized guidance feature offering Vibe suggestions and tips

: An AI-powered, personalized guidance feature offering Vibe suggestions and tips Community Hub : Centralized access to updates, educational content, and customer support

: Smoother integration and control of Hapbee wearables Real-Time In-App Support: Built-in customer support functionality to report issues and get help instantly



Newly Released Vibes Targeting Specific Use Cases:

– For alertness without caffeine Workout Zone – For physical energy and motivation

– For focus during extended tasks, driving or work shifts Smoke Break – To help manage cigarette cravings

– To support reduction of nicotine dependency Migraine Relief – To assist with discomfort management

– For concentration and cognitive support Rizz Mode – For confidence and social ease

– For clarity and self-control Digital Detox – For reduced screen fatigue

– For relaxation and rest Family Time – For present, engaged interactions

– For present, engaged interactions Oh Joy – For general mood support



In-App Support and Community Engagement

Customers can now report bugs, request help, and share feedback directly within the app — reducing response times and improving overall user satisfaction.

Every support request automatically includes detailed technical logs and user context, enabling faster, more accurate troubleshooting.

User feedback is collected and prioritized to directly shape future app updates and features.

The in-app experience also connects users to the broader Hapbee community, offering access to health news, educational content, and feature announcements.

Current users will see the update applied automatically. New customers can download the app directly and begin exploring the enhanced experience immediately.

The redesigned Hapbee app is now available on:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1526369985

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hapbee.app



Hapbee Updates Status of Audited Financial Statements

The Company also announced that the filing of its annual audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Financial Statements”), required pursuant to Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, remains delayed. For a detailed explanation of the reasons for the delay, please see the Company’s news releases dated April 18 and May 15, 2025.

The Company continues to work with its Auditor to finalize the Financial Statements, which are expected to be completed and filed on or before June 30, 2025. The Auditor has received all requested information. They have communicated with suppliers, bankers and are concluding their final stress test processes.

A Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, on May 1st, 2025. The MCTO restricts all trading by the Company’s CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The issuance of the MCTO will not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities.

The MCTO will remain in effect until two business days after the Financial Statements, along with the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) certifications (collectively, the “Required Filings”) are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the “alternative information guidelines” described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to make the Required Filings. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding, and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that helps people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radiofrequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee's devices deliver signals designed to produce sensations such as happy, alert, focused, relaxed, and others. The company is committed to improving lives through safe, non-invasive wellness solutions.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company’s ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

