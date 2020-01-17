OITVOIP Launches “Partner First” Webinar Series

OITVOIP Logo Ray Orsini, CEO of OITVOIP

Channel driven VoIP Service Provider offers new business development webinar series

We recognize that our partners are sales driven organizations, and we value that” — Ray Orsini, CEO

US, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OITVOIP announces its new initiative to provide support for its partners: a monthly event, the OITVOIP “Partner First” webinar series. The goal of this series is to provide OITVOIP partners with information on best in-class technology and business practices that can help them improve operational functionality across the entire range of their business organization. Webinars will focus on topics that range far from the traditional vendor focus on sales and marketing to specific business processes. For example, Ray Orsini, founder of OITVOIP, noted that the first webinar was an in-depth discussion with Lifecycle Insights ( https://lifecycleinsights.io ) about how MSPs can effectively conduct and automate quarterly business reviews. The seminar outlined for participants why such reviews offer organizational benefit. Future topics will include best practices on employee recruitment, sales operations, demand generation, and other business needs. The first presentation of 2020 will be “Creating a Lead Fountain for Your Business” with Marketopia’s Founder and CEO Terry Hedden.Orsini went on to note, “We recognize that our partners are sales driven organizations, and we value that, but with the Partner First program, OITVOIP is recognizing that we have a broader obligation to our partners than to just focus on sales and marketing. As a stakeholder in our partner’s success, we understand that running a business involves multiple organizational functions that must operate successfully to support the mission of sales and marketing success. The goal of this in-depth series is about supporting OIT’s partners as dynamic, profit driven organizations. Our goal is to value-add by offering educational leadership to help them optimize all of their internal and external business functions.”Said Sean Lardo, OITVOIP VP of Partner Development, who spearheaded the effort, “this comprehensive and programmatic effort is a real break-out from the typical vendor-partner relationship model. The standard model has always been that the relationship is exceptionally narrow, focused only on driving partners to increase sales. With 90% plus of our business coming from partners we want to ensure their success at all levels. These webinars are also open to anyone in the industry along with our partners, in order to showcase innovations in the industry.”Partners will have the opportunity to sign up for each monthly webinar on the OITVOIP website, as well as view previous presentations at OIT.co/partnersAbout OITVOIPA trusted solution provider for over twenty years, OITVOIP, a brand of OIT, specializes in complex networking and unified communications solutions. OIT is a certified minority and women-owned business, and was founded to meet the need for best-in-class telephony services to small and medium-sized businesses. This Florida-based provider offers its Hosted VoIP and Unified Communications services directly to clients as well as through an extensive channel partner network and white label services. OITVOIP has strong channel and white label programs to ensure the partner’s success and promote effective Unified Communications strategies. A registered CLEC with four data centers in the US, OITVOIP serves clients throughout North America. Learn more about OIT and OITVOIP at https://oit.co



