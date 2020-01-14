Global Condom Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 2019-2024

Condom Market 2019-2024

Global condom market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024.

The rise in the adoption rates of contraceptive products among consumers across the world is boosting the global condom market. Growing awareness through government initiatives and comprehensive sex education programs to reduce the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases are driving market growth across the world.

Apart from sex education and prevention against STD’s, the rise in urbanization, coupled with innovative packaging style, increased marketing and promotional activities, and introduction of innovative condom designs are also boosting the market growth.

Key players are using digital and social media advertisements to make consumers aware of the new product launches in the market.

Additionally, favorable government initiatives are expected to foster the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018-2019, the government of Uganda announced spending of around USD 6.4 million for condom provision in a bid to curb the HIV/AIDs scourge in the country

The major manufacturers covered in this report

* Durex

* Okamoto

* Trojan

* Ansell

* Sagami

* Gulin Latex

Scope of the Report

Global condom market offers a range of products including latex and non-latex condoms through mass merchandisers, drug stores/pharmacies, online retail stores, and other distribution channels. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends

Increased Usage of Contraceptive Methods Owing to Favorable Government Initiatives

Growing awareness through government initiatives and comprehensive sex education programs to reduce the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases are driving market growth across the world. Various regional governments are promoting the use of condoms for preventing unwanted pregnancies and preventing HIV/AIDS. For instance, in 2017, Public Health England launched ‘Protect against STIs’, a new campaign introduced to reduce the rates of sexually transmitted diseases among 16-24-year-olds through condom usage. Similarly, in India, free condoms are procured by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and are distributed by NACO/SACS to the high-risk groups (HRGs) through TI NGOs/ICTC/ART centers for HIV/AIDS prevention. The program focuses on the high prevalence and high fertility districts, with additional emphasis on ensuring condom availability in HRG sites: the vulnerable population intensive areas.

United States Dominating the Condom Market

United States is one of the largest markets for condoms, worldwide. In 2016, approximately 450 million condoms were sold in the country. The rise in the use of condoms for family planning and for prevention from STD’s is propelling the market growth in the country. The US condom market is highly influenced by the rising demand for premium condoms. Additionally, the growth in sales of sexual wellness products in this region is likely to support the growth of the condom market during the forecast period. Well-established American adolescent education channels are providing education regarding sexual health and diseases and are increasing awareness among Americans about the same. This is increasing the demand for condoms in America. Although the e-commerce distribution channel is set to grow during the forecast period, the offline retail channel is likely to dominate the US condom market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global condom market is highly competitive owing to the increasing demand for contraceptives and increasing safe-sex education among all age groups. The market witnessed the entrance of many new players, due to increased demand for latex and non-latex condoms. The competition in this market is expected to intensify further in the coming years, due to increased industrialization, product extensions, technological innovations, and the high-quality of the products manufactured. In addition, key players are focussing on online distribution channels for their online marketing and branding of products, in order to expand their geographic reach and increase their customer bases. For instance, in February 2016, Ansell launched its e-commerce website, BuyCondoms.Online, which offers condom ranges in the US market.

