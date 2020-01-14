Global Perfumes Market Segmentation By Product - Mass, Premium And By End User Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Perfumes Global Market Report 2020 from its research database. This research is wider spread across 150+ pages.

The global perfumes market was worth $30.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% and reach $46.1 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

The global perfumes Industry is expected to grow at a rate of about 10.8% and reach $46.1 billion by 2023. As millennials will represent a large part of the global workforce and play a major role in driving the current economy, their preferences and shopping habits will be an important driving factor for the perfumes market. Unfortunately, counterfeits are made to look like known brands; consumers find it difficult to distinguish genuine products from the counterfeit products, thereby damaging the brand`s reputation and devaluing the investment made by the brand, resulting in loss of revenues.

The perfumes manufacturing market consists of the sales of perfumes. A perfume is a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives, and solvents which give a pleasant scent to the human body, animals, food, objects, and living-spaces.

The international perfumes market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The perfumes market is segmented into mass and premium.

By Geography - The global perfumes is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Global Perfumes Market

There is a growing preference by consumers for natural fragrances in the perfumes market. According to the survey conducted by Kari Gran, 75% of millennial women prefer buying natural product and 44% prefer natural ingredient perfumes. Perfume manufacturing companies are focusing on the development of natural fragrances for perfumes due to rising concerns of allergic reactions and toxins in synthetic ingredients.

Potential Opportunities In The Perfumes Market

With an increase in emerging markets and increase in innovation, the scope and potential for the global perfumes market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Coty Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, LOral SA, LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Revlon Inc., Avon Products Inc., Abdul Samad Al Qurashi, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, and Chanel SA.

