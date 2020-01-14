Global Industrial Controls Market Overview

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2020 to its research database. The complete report is spread across 150+ pages.

The global industrial controls market was worth $107.2 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.79% and reach $144.8 billion by 2023” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial controls market is expected to grow at a rate of about 7.79% and reach $144.8 billion by 2023. The industrial controls market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Industrial controls are being designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) that can support energy, telecommunications, surveillance and other services. However, malicious cyber-attacks due to lack of security in industrial infrastructure are acting as a restraint on the industrial controls market.

The industrial controls market consists of sales of different types of control systems and related instrumentation. Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

The global industrial controls market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The industrial controls market is segmented into distributed control system (dcs), supervisory control & data acquisition system (scada), and manufacturing execution system (mes).

By Geography - The global industrial controls is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Industrial Control Market

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly outsourcing product design and development processes to EMS partners to reduce overall costs and shift from fixed costs to variable costs. Some OEMs are collaborating with EMS partners and moving into new business models such as joint design manufacturing (JDM) and outsourced design manufacturing (ODM).

Potential Opportunities In The Industrial Controls Market

With increasing urban population, strong economic growth, and rising disposable income in emerging markets, the scope and potential for the global industrial controls market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Endress+Hauser.

