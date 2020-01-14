Corrugated Boxes Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Sales, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
Corrugated boxes are made up of corrugated paperboard. These special packaging materials contain rows of air columns between the layers of paper. This creative design helps make the paper stronger than average cardboard with the air acting as a cushion for any items packed. The ridges in between the layers provide strength and flexibility and hence deliver efficient packaging. The products in the corrugated boxes market are made from all kinds of materials like cardboard, paperboard, fiberboard, and containerboard that come in a corrugated design.
Based on the packaging requirements, these boxes may have a single layer or multiple layers of the material. The widespread use of corrugated boxes is seen with most of the packaging in the form of boxes used for parcel delivery and product packaging. Corrugated boxes come in a wide range of sizes and custom designs making it possible to fit all kinds of items. The market for corrugated packaging products holds a lot of potentials given the growth of the end-user industries and almost every manufacturing unit needing these for packaging.
Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3730038-global-corrugated-boxes-market-growth-2019-2024
The market report on the global corrugated boxes market contains key information on the market shares of each of the company in terms of sales and revenue. The key growth opportunities in this market along with the challenges and risks have been presented to give a comprehensive overview. Focussing on the key players, the report gives the competitive landscape with the SWOT analysis of some of the major manufacturers. This market may witness healthy competition with the development of newer packaging materials and technologies.
Market Key Players
International Paper
Cascades
WestRock (RockTenn)
Rengo
SCA
Smurfit Kappa Group
Inland Paper
Georgia-Pacific
Oji
Mondi Group
Shanying Paper
BBP (Alliance)
Rossmann
Alliabox International (Alliance)
Bingxin Paper
Packaging Corporation of America
Cheng Loong Corp
SAICA
DS Smith
YFY
Come Sure Group
Jingxing Paper
KapStone
Long Chen Paper
Salfo Group
THIMM
PMPGC
Hexing Packing
Stora Enso
Europac Group
Market Segmentation
The global corrugated boxes market analysis studies the value and volume generated from the sales and revenue in each of the market segments. The market has been broken down into segments to understand the functioning and the overall market structure in a better manner. The report analyzes the market performance of each of the segments, submarkets, and regions in the global market.
The corrugated boxes market segments based on the product type and design are given as:
Single Corrugated
Double Corrugated
Triple Corrugated
The major application segments of the corrugated boxes market are:
Food & Beverage
Electronics & Home Appliance
Consumer Good
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Regional Overview
The geographical segments used for the regional analysis of the global corrugated boxes market have been studied based on the production and consumption status in each region. The regional forecast regarding the market covers the factors influencing the corrugated boxes market such as market drivers, trends, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges and risks. The key regions and the countries covered by the report are North and South America (the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC region (India, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and Russia), and the Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey, South Africa, and GCC Countries).
Industry News
Minnesota-based materials company 3M has released a new type of packaging that requires no tape, filler, and is totally customizable. Useful with packaging any object under 3 pounds, which the company claims accounts for about 60% of all items that are bought online and shipped, the revolutionary material called the Flex & Seal Shipping Roll, with the quality and advantages it poses could be a serious threat to the corrugated box industry.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Corrugated Boxes by Players
4 Corrugated Boxes by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Corrugated Boxes Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3730038-global-corrugated-boxes-market-growth-2019-2024
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.