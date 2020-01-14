THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020

One Minutes (15 per side) H.Res. 790 – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 1230 – Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) and H.J.Res. 76 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability" (Rep. Lee (NV) – Education and Labor)



