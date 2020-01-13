ASTADIA TEAMS UP WITH MICRO FOCUS FOR VIDEO SERIES ON MAINFRAME MODERNIZATION

Five-Part Video Series Addresses the Fundamentals of Migrating Mainframes to the Cloud

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astadia and Micro Focus Government Solutions today announced a five-part video series addressing key considerations for mainframe modernization and migration to the cloud. The series highlights the key considerations and advantages of mainframe modernization.

The series is broken into the following episodes:

1. Happy Birthday – COBOL Turns 60. Discusses the staying power of COBOL and why it will remain a significant component of modern systems.

2. Mainframe Modernization Approaches. Looks at the main options (the “Rs”) of modernization and discusses considerations for Rewrite vs Replace vs Rehost

3. Developing Your Mainframe Modernization Roadmap. How to plan for a successful mainframe transformation effort.

4. Measure Success for Mainframe Modernization. Touches on government initiatives and mandates as well as quantifying the benefits of modernization, i.e., cost savings.

5. Cloud Is The New Mainframe. How and why the cloud accelerates modernization and enables mainframe workloads to achieve agility.

The videos are sessions recorded by mainframe modernization experts Steve Steuart and Kevin Hansen. As the Chief Technology Officer at Astadia, Steuart offers over 26 years of mainframe modernization expertise and is a frequent featured speaker at industry events. He led Astadia’s first mainframe migration in 1993 and his passion for client success has contributed to over 200 successful mainframe migration and modernization projects. Kevin Hansen, Chief Technologist at Micro Focus Government Solutions, has 20+ years of working with the public sector, driving forward the security and modernization of core business systems by developing and executing successful digital transformation.

Micro Focus and Astadia have enjoyed a 25 year partnership, and this video series is one more effort the companies have made to educate and assist organizations considering mainframe modernization.

Astadia is a global premier technology consulting firm with a focus on mainframe migrations that has benefited hundreds of clients, converted millions of lines of COBOL, and helped maximize the impact and minimize the risks of today’s blended enterprise and cloud IT ecosystem. Astadia has a bench of deeply experienced solution engineers, best-in-class modernization tools, and the processes and methodology optimized for our mainframe modernization specialty. Microsoft, a strategic technology partner for Astadia, recently honored the company with the “Top Performer” award for Mainframe to AZURE Modernization.

Micro Focus Government Solutions helps agencies run and transform their business through four core areas of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk & Governance. Driven by customer-centric innovation, our software provides the critical tools they need to build, operate, secure, and analyze the enterprise. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies—enabling faster innovation, with less risk, in the race to digital transformation.

For more information about Micro Focus Government Solutions, please visit www.microfocvusgov.com



