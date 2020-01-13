Award Force Named Top 10 Tech Company in Australia to Watch in 2020 by Capterra

Capterra cites exceptional standards and reviews by buyers on review website

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Force has been named one of the “10 Software Companies in Australia To Watch In 2020" by Capterra Australia, citing exceptional reviews and scoring on its software review website.

“Born in Australia, we’re helping clients globally to recognise excellence in their communities every day,” said Richard de Nys, Award Force founder and managing director. “It’s fabulous to be recognised on this list of companies to watch.”

The news comes as Award Force reached 1.7 million users on its platform in 2019. While Award Force was founded in Sydney, the company is fully remote. Today, the technology company has 34 staff members across 18 countries.

“As tech companies continue to boom in Australia, we’re making it our mission to highlight those that are consistently recognised by buyers for exceptional standards,” Capterra stated. “We chose ten software development companies, based on a mixture of quantitative and qualitative signals taken from Capterra Australia.”

Award Force was noted for its overall user rating (4.9 out of 5), more than 100 unique user-submitted reviews and more than 300 brand name searches per month on the third-party review platform. Capterra also cited the platform’s ease of use, customer service, features and value for money. Other companies on the list include Canva, Employment Hero and Qwilr, among others. Learn more about the distinction.

About Award Force: Award Force is award-winning cloud software for organisers of awards, employee recognition, grants, scholarships and pitch competitions to manage submission, evaluation and awarding of results, online. Designed for performance and function— it’s fast, secure, and delivers a great experience for all program participants. Learn more about Award Force.



