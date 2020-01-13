Quality Used Trucks from CMA's Colonial Auto Center Deliver Top Power for a Budget Price

Vehicle shoppers in the Charlottesville, VA, area who are looking for a quality used truck need to stop by CMA's Colonial Auto Center.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Used Trucks from CMA's Colonial Auto Center Deliver Top Power for a Budget PriceVehicle shoppers in the Charlottesville, VA, area who are looking for a quality used truck need to stop by CMA's Colonial Auto Center. With dozens of late model trucks to choose from, there’s a work truck, sporty truck or high towing capacity truck for every need. CMA’s Colonial Auto Center ’s Budget-Friendly Used TrucksWhen truck shoppers assess their budgets, sometimes buying new isn’t an option. That doesn’t have to mean that drivers have to put off their purchase of a top quality pickup truck. CMA’s Colonial Auto Center offers a continuously updated used truck inventory. Shoppers will discover budget-friendly purchase options on a range of trucks from top brands like Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150, GMC Sierra and many more makes and models.Here’s what customers can expect of CMA’s Colonial Auto Center’s used truck inventory (features vary with each individual listing):● Substantial savings over buying new● Many vehicles are Certified Pre-Owned● A variety of top features such as dual climate control; memory seats; Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; premium audio systems and more!Work Truck Service Bodies & Upfits at CMA’s Colonial Auto CenterConstruction crews, rescue squads, contractors, plumbers, and other service providers count on CMA’s Colonial Auto Center to find the right upfit or service body for their business needs. CMA has fleet & commercial vehicles for every industry and offers customization for maximum storage and utility. With upfits like ladder frames, stairs, bucket lifts, toolboxes, and locking cabinets, CMA’s team can create the perfect truck for any purpose.CMA’s Colonial Auto Center Makes Truck Shopping EasyWhen drivers are ready to purchase from the dealership, it’s easy to get started. When they find a truck or two that they are interested in, they can value their trade on the dealership website and make an offer for the vehicles they want. It’s just a click to ask questions and schedule a test drive, too. Shopping for used trucks couldn’t be easier. Whether shoppers need a truck for business, work, offroading or other pursuits, CMA’s Colonial Auto Center in Charlottesville recommends they take a look at Colonial’s inventory first.For more information on CMA’s Colonial Auto Center in Charlottesville and their lineup of quality used trucks, please contact:Kimberley MartinMarketing Director434-220-8906kmartin@cmacars.comAbout CMA’s Colonial Auto CenterCMA's Colonial Auto Center is proud to be a part of Carter Myers Automotive, a fourth generation family and employee-owned business serving Virginians since 1924. The dealership family now has 15 locations with over 3000 quality new & used vehicles in stock. It has 3 stores in Charlottesville, 5 in Staunton, 1 in Woodstock, 1 in Williamsburg and 5 in the Richmond area.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.