AskTheLawyers.com™ Interviews Attorney Michael Perez About The Difference Between A Malpractice Claim And Surgeon Errors

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video interview with AskTheLawyers.com™, Michael Perez , an attorney with Warshauer Law Group, P.C., explains how to tell the difference between a surgical error and an unsuccessful operation.In the interview, Perez explained that a surgical error is a preventable mistake that occurs because the medical staff failed to follow the medical standard-of-care, which then goes on to cause an injury in a patient. Between 44,000 and 98,000 surgical patients die every year because of medical errors that could have been prevented, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. All surgery involves some measure of risk and even the best of surgeons can have a bad outcome. It takes a skilled attorney to investigate and determine what factors led to the injury.Perez said that if you are still experiencing side effects from your operation months or years later, you should act fast as there are certain deadlines that could affect your case."It's very important for people to know what the deadline is to file your case, as it varies by state," Perez said. "In Georgia, the statute of limitations (deadline to file) is two years. That means you will have two years from the date of surgery. These deadlines are so important because, in a lot of cases, if you don't file by that deadline, by that statute of limitations, even if you have the best of cases, it can be thrown out for being untimely."Michael Perez is an attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia, with Warshauer Law Group, P.C. He focuses his practice on medical malpractice and personal injury cases. Contact Michael Perez directly by calling 888-981-5602. Learn more at his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile.

