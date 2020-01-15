Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown to Host Student Showcase and Celebration Rally

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown will be hosting a school choice event.

The PA School Choice Coalition event will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 11 a.m.

We are excited to play host to this event and show the positive impact school choice can make on the lives of young students.” — Robert Lysek, CEO & Founder

ALLENTOWN , PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown will be hosting the PA School Choice Coalition’s annual Student Showcase and Celebration Rally on January 28. Hundreds of students and teachers are expected to attend the event, which is a celebration of school choice and student achievement. The event will begin at 11 a.m.The local event coincides with National School Choice Week, running from January 26 until February 1. Over 40,000 school choice events are planned across the United States.“We are proud that we can offer a safe learning environment for our students where they have access to the tools, technology, and opportunity they may not get at another school,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school EEACS has been lauded for its dedicated teachers and staff, its plethora of after-school activities, and its unique academic opportunities for students interested in everything from business and technology to science and the arts. Since its founding in 2014, the school has grown to 1,300 students in grades K-12.“We are excited to play host to this event and show the positive impact school choice can make on the lives of young students,” adds Lysek.To learn more about the Lehigh Valley charter school , visit https://ee-schools.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

