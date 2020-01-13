Porsche increases number of deliveries in 2019 by ten percent
280.800 cars handed over to customers worldwide
Stuttgart
. Vehicles produced by the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer are more popular than ever: in 2019
“We are delighted about this great result, which shows the worldwide customer excitement for our sports cars and we are also proud that we have further strengthened the appeal of our brand and the customer experience with new approaches,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the
Strongest growth in Germany and Europe
On the company's domestic market and throughout the European market,
PORSCHE AG
Deliveries
|Full years
|2018
|2019
|Difference
|Worldwide
|256,255
|280,800
|10%
|Europe
|77,216
|88,975
|15%
|Germany
|27,541
|31,618
|15%
|America
|70,461
|75,367
|7%
|USA
|57,202
|61,568
|8%
|Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East
|108,578
|116,458
|7%
|China
|80,108
|86,752
|8%
1/13/2020
